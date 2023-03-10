Carson Beck feels like a veteran, embraces higher expectations

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Georgia begins spring practice next Tuesday, and one of the biggest storylines for the Bulldogs is the quarterback battle. With Stetson Bennett gone, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are left to duke it out for the starting spot under center. All three are talented in their own right but only one can start each game. Beck, the oldest of the three, sat down with former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray on The Players Lounge podcast to discuss what it’s been like so far.

“It’s been really good. It’s a little different I think. It was the same way last offseason, but we get a shorter time span because of the National Championship so we lose two weeks compared to the first and second springs that I was here,” Beck said about the offseason. “We lost a few weeks due to being in the National Championship, so it’s really fast paced, we do a lot, we’re trying to fit a lot in when it comes to working out, conditioning, football. These last two weeks we’ve really picked up the pace a lot. We call it Dawg Time. It’s been really good. It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Beck understands that the responsibilities that fall upon him this offseason are ones that come with the role of being QB1 at any College Football program, especially at Georgia. While it’s far from decided, he is the favorite, and with that a figure around campus. Furthermore, he’s a veteran on the team and supposed to lead by the example he’s seen set for him the last three years he’s been taking a backseat role.

“It started to settle in a little bit last year because, obviously Stetson was way older but I was getting to that point, I was in my third year, and now being one of the older guys on the team and oldest guy in the quarterback room I feel like there’s a lot expected of me,” Beck said. “In meetings, questions are directed at me, and I’m expected to know that. In workouts, I’m expected to lead and do things the right way and show others by example. During runs, I’m supposed to finish through the line and show people how it’s done. You know what I’m saying? It’s a lot of fun, and I’m trying to accept the role as it comes. I really enjoy it a lot.”

“I think it just kind of come with the territory. You understand that. You’ve done that. You did it before me,” he continued to Murray. “It comes with the territory, and to someone who’s given a lot, a lot is expected in return. I kind of am just trying to accept the position and role that I’m in and just attack every day. Every day is another opportunity, and if I attack every day and try to be elite, I’m going to keep getting better.”

Beck falls into a small category of quarterbacks who have waited their turn. In this day and age of College Football, it’s commonplace to see a guy transfer when things don’t go their way. That’s the case at any position but even more so at quarterback. Beck was ranked No. 16 among quarterbacks in the Class of 2020 according to the On3 Industry Ranking. Of the 15 ahead of him, 10 have transferred from the school they signed with. Seven more top-25 quarterbacks transferred bringing the total to 17 of 25, 68 percent. Sticking it out in Athens, he feels like he’s picked up a thing or two from the quarterbacks that came before him and the coaches he’s been able to be around.

Speaking of coaches, Beck will be working with a new offensive coordinator this season. He came in in Todd Monken’s first season, 2020, and has learned his system. However, the transition within the organization leaves him comfortable in what Georgia’s offense will look like for 2023.

“I really do appreciate the way that our coaches run the organization. Coach Smart and obviously with Coach Monken being here, I’ve learned an immense amount about the game of football,” Beck said. “I thought I knew a lot when I came in, and the amount I know about football now is ridiculous. The quarterback position, defense, offense, offensive line, wide receivers, running backs, every single possible thing. And then the way that we run the organization and the standard we hold, it’s fun to be a part of and obviously everyone enjoys winning. So, if you want to win, come to the University of Georgia.”

“I really like Coach Bobo. Whenever Coach Faulkner last year, whenever he went to Tech, Bobo worked with us for a few days leading up to the National Championship, and I was like, ‘I really like this guy,'” Beck added. “He worked the hell out of us. Our indys were fast paced, up tempo, I was like, ‘Okay, this guy, he knows what he’s doing.’ When he got named OC I was very excited about that because it’s in-house. It’s not like we’re taking somebody from out, so I was like, ‘Okay, we might keep some of the same stuff. Obviously he’s going to put his spin on it,’ but not going out of our organization and keeping someone that has been a part of Georgia for such a long time. I really enjoy, and obviously we’ve met and talked, but it’ll be a lot of fun. I think our offense will have a new spin on it, for sure.”

Spring drills for the Bulldogs begin on Tuesday, March 14th and continue through April 15th when Georgia will suit up in Sanford Stadium in front of a crowd for the annual G-Day scrimmage for their 15th and final session of the spring.