Poison’s Bret Michaels celebrates daughter Jorja’s high school graduation

Bret Michaels’ daughter Jorja is a high school graduate!

The Poison frontman celebrated the 17-year-old’s milestone Thursday, posting a photo of her smiling in a blue cap and gown.

“Jorja, I’m so proud of you on your graduation👩‍🎓,” he captioned the Instagram upload . “You rocked with an unbroken loving spirit.

“I know you’re excited for the next part of this incredible journey,” Michaels, 59, continued. “Rock on!!!”

Jorja shared the same photo to her own account Wednesday.

“released from my 4 year sentence today 🎓🤍🍾,” she joked.

When Jorja finished her final day of school Tueday, she and her dad snapped a celebratory selfie .

“A big congratulations to my youngest daughter,” Michaels, who is also the father of daughter Raine , 22, captioned the shot.

Jorja commented, “Time for a new chapter.”

The singer often gushes about his and Kristi Lynn Gibson’s girls on social media, calling them “incredible daughters” this week.

When Michaels spoke to People in 2010 about the ups and downs of fatherhood, Jorja chimed in to call him a “rock star” and her “hero.”

Her older sister noted, “We sing together. It’s really cool. He’s just kind of like a big kid.”

Michaels’ on-again, off-again relationship with their 52-year-old mom was a “work in progress” at the time.

However, the musician said that Jorja and Raine’s “mom and dad [would] never be replaced.”

The songwriter’s own dad, Wally Sychack, died in August 2019 at age 85 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Three years later, Michaels was hospitalized for an “unforeseen health complication” but assured fans he was “ working on being back to 100 percent .”

The performer is currently rocking on The 80s Cruise.