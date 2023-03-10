Ohio train derailment: JD Vance blasts Biden for treating East Palestine as ‘enemies’ and creating ‘terror’



S en. J.D. Vance (R-OH) blasted the Biden administration for ignoring the people of East Palestine, Ohio , in a political game of what he called “friends versus enemies.”

Vance said President Joe Biden and the federal government are refusing to deal with the core concerns of those living in the area of last month’s Ohio train derailment .

“I think this is all about ‘friends versus enemies,’” Vance told Fox News’s Sean Hannity. “[Biden] does not see the people of East Palestine as his friends because not enough of them voted for him. So he is not paying attention to what’s going on the ground there.”



“It’s important to note that this is not just a lack of leadership from the president, it’s a lack of action from his administration. As I sit here speaking,” Vance continued, “there are mounds of toxic dirt sitting in East Palestine that Norfolk Southern has dug out of the ground that they cannot get to the licensed facilities to dispose of hazardous chemicals because the Biden administration’s EPA is not letting them.”

Vance emphasized his disdain, repeating that “because Biden’s EPA is not doing its job, East Palestine has toxic chemicals, mounds of toxic chemicals, just sitting on the ground.”

The Ohio senator noted that people are concerned about their health at the moment, along with the health risks and financial impact in the long term.

“People have been seeking personal health testing, and some of them have been unable to get it. We have to just offer everybody everything that they need here to ensure that their health is on the right track,” Vance said. “The very first step is to clean up the community, first and foremost. We have to start there.”

“The economic devastation in the long term is something we are going to have to deal with,” Vance added. “It’s why we can’t leave people behind.”

Vance also noted that Biden’s lack of response has created a “terror in East Palestine that they are going to be left behind and ignored.”

The senator called upon the Biden administration to ensure independent testing and do more to assist in the cleanup efforts.

Vance, along with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), has proposed a bipartisan rail safety bill.

A second Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield, Ohio, last weekend.