Eugene, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spring Football Questions: Which true freshman has the biggest instant impact for Oregon?

By Zachary Neel,

4 days ago

Spring is always a time to ask questions when it comes to college football. After a few months of no on-field action taking place, there an endless unknowns that surround each and every program across the nation. Some have seen coaching changes, some are expecting quarterback changes, and every team is trying to figure out what type of production they will get from the newest players on the roster.

For the Oregon Ducks, there are admittedly a lot fewer questions that we have about the program going into the 2023 spring season compared to where we were a year ago. In March of 2022, we were yet to know what Dan Lanning would bring to the table, and the arrival of Bo Nix conjured up talks of a QB battle with Ty Thompson rather than a potential Heisman Trophy campaign.

This time around, Oregon fans should feel confident about what they have in a head coach, and thrilled about the level of QB play in Eugene. That doesn’t mean there still aren’t a litany of questions that need to be answered. That’s why we’re here. We want to look at some of the biggest questions surrounding the program leading up to spring ball, which starts on March 16.

For starters, we’re going to look at the incoming 2023 recruiting class and see which players might have the biggest impacts in their true-freshmen seasons.

If you’re looking at the incoming class as a group of candidates, there are a handful of strong contenders. The Ducks signed the No. 9 class in the nation, with 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey leading the way and a long list of highly-rated 4-stars who could have an impact in their first year.

This spring, though, which ones are going to stand out and make an early statement? Here are my top picks.

RB Dante Dowdell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1Zoc_0lEJlwfm00 It may be strange to list a player as a potential instant-impact candidate at a position as stacked as running back for the Ducks, but I am incredibly excited to see what 4-star RB Dante Dowdell can do. He was among the best players at his position in the 2023 class — No. 6 in the nation — and he has a type of size that's not currently on the Ducks' roster at the position. I'm not predicting that he takes a massive share of the carries, but I think that he could serve in a short-yardage, jumbo package-type role like true freshman Jordan James did a season ago.

EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLdeO_0lEJlwfm00 Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks have a need at the EDGE position, and while a lot of attention has been placed on South Carolina transfer Jordan Burch — and rightfully so — there is a chance that 4-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei can come in and provide some support in that aspect. He has great size and a really solid skill set, so it will be interesting to see if he can have an impact at some point this spring.

TE Kenyon Sadiq

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qsr13_0lEJlwfm00 The table is seemingly set up for Kenyon Sadiq to potentially have the biggest impact of any freshman on the roster this spring. Coming into a tight-end room that has only 2 other scholarship players at the moment, there's a chance that Sadiq gets a big opportunity to show what he can do early on. If you've seen any of his high school film or followed his young career at all, there should be no question that he's up to the task. I can't wait to see how often Sadiq is utilized early on.

DL Johnny Bowens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07I5dU_0lEJlwfm00 Photo Courtesy of Ashton Cozart

I don't think that Johnny Bowens is going to vault himself up into the top tier of Oregon's defensive line depth chart any time soon, but I do think that we will get a glimpse early on of what he's capable of. As a huge body and a highly-rated prospect that was hand-picked by Dan Lanning, I think that Bowens is set up for a great career in Eugene. It wouldn't shock me to see him make some plays in April.

CB Daylen Austin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQpb2_0lEJlwfm00 (Photograph via Zachary Neel)

There are a lot of unknowns at the cornerback position for Oregon, and while several returning players will fight for a starting position, I wouldn't at all be surprised to watch a true freshman come in an turn some heads. Daylen Austin is my pick to do so. He was among the top recruits that Oregon signed in the 2023 class, and his abilities at the position are well-documented. He might end up making some plays this spring and forcing the coaches into getting him some playing time.

