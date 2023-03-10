Free Agency Flashback: The Top External Signings In Bengals History

The list has changed dramatically from just a few years ago.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals and free agency used to mix like oil and water.

All that changed in 2020 when they handed out $131 million to free agents, pacing third in spending behind Detroit and Miami. Injuries zapped the impact DJ Reader , and Trae Waynes could have that season. Still, Cincinnati didn't waiver in trying to add outside pieces once they found a new franchise quarterback.

Free agency turned from a scorned option into a crucial tool as the Bengals made consecutive AFC Championship Game runs over the past two seasons.

The race to add talent begins again next week.

Let's take a look at some of the Bengals' biggest hits on the open market since the salary cap era began in 1994 (A big change from our same article two years ago ).

1: Trey Hendrickson, DE, Signed: March 2021 March of 2021 is the most impactful month of free agency in the history of the franchise thus far. The team added multiple major contributors, none more impactful than Hendrickson on a four-year/$60 million deal. All he's done in Cincinnati is make the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons thanks to a whopping 23 total approximate value. He's totaled 66 tackles, 22 sacks, 51 QB hits, and 18 TFLs in two Bengals seasons. During his four years as a Saint, Hendrickson had just 20 sacks and 43 QB hits. Cincinnati helped him unlock a whole new level, all while paying him the tenth-highest average salary for any NFL defensive end in 2023. Positional value, durability (31 starts in two years), and impact make Hendrickson a narrow top dog among a great group of recent candidates. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

2: Vonn Bell, S, Signed: March 2020 Bell gets the nod here slightly over D.J. Reader because of his commendable durability (no missed games in Cincinnati). The Bengals added him on a very palatable three-year/$18 million deal and he's been an entrenched, reliable starter ever since. The tandem of Bell and Bates made huge play after huge play in key moments over the past two playoff runs. They are the last line of defense that helps keep Cincinnati's coverage looks in sync and Bell plays a big part in that. He just posted a career-high 4 interceptions in 2022 and has forced 8 fumbles in his three seasons (7 FFs in four Saints seasons). Just like Hendrickson, Bell has dwarfed his average game-to-game production compared to his time in New Orleans. © Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

3: DJ Reader, DT, Signed: March 2020 One of the first big splashes of this new-look Bengals era was a hit. Reader would've been second on this list if he didn't miss extended time over the past three seasons. Alas, he's one of the NFL's best nose tackles when healthy. Reader's been one of the NFL's top run defenders for most of his career, including 2021, where he ranked in PFF's 92nd percentile for run defense grade on a per-snap basis. This past season wasn't much different, as Reader earned an 87.4 overall PFF grade. Cincinnati's second major free agency investment this decade has largely paid off (four years/ $53 million, 10th-highest average salary among DTs in 2023). The highlight? Reader's stellar performance against Derrick Henry and the Titans in the Bengals 2022 Divisional Round victory. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable Mentions Mike Hilton, CB, Signed: March 2021 The Steelers lowballed Hilton two years ago, and the cornerback has more than capitalized on his time in Cincinnati since then. The Bengals landed him on a four-year/$24 million deal (32nd-highest salary among CBs in 2023) and he's been a stable, sound stalwart at the nickel cornerback spot ever since. He's missed just two games in the past two seasons and makes this list based on his mix of production, locker room impact, and value during the franchise's most successful two-year stretch. Adam "Pacman" Jones, CB, Signed: May 2010 The old top dog on this list still sneaks on over Chidobe Awuzie because of overall time played for the franchise. Jones defined the best-case scenario after the team gave his career new hope in 2010. Jones was on his last breath as an NFL player. He had played in just nine games from 2007-09 due to a back injury and multiple lengthy suspensions, but he found a home in Cincinnati. Mike Brown offered him a two-year deal at the league minimum. Jones paid it back with exceptional play as a returner and cornerback. He wound up playing eight seasons in stripes and was PFF's sixth-best cornerback in 2012. The versatile player suited up in 70 games across the Bengals' five-year playoff run, posting 9 interceptions, 50 pass breakups, and 3 forced fumbles. The Associated Press recognized Jones' prowess as a returner with All-Pro honors in 2014 as he finished first in the NFL in kickoff return average (31.26 yards) and second in punt return average (12.05). © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

