PennDOT: Road restrictions possible as winter weather moves through Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — Incoming winter weather has PennDOT once again urging drivers to use caution and warn that road restrictions may be put in place Friday into Saturday.

Snowy, wet conditions are set to move across the region and PennDOT is advising motorists in northcentral PA (Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties) to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Winter weather is expected through Saturday morning.

Additionally, it is possible that speed restrictions will be implemented on various roadways during this weather event.

Restrictions will be posted on wtaj.com as well as various message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.

While the storm is expected to impact many counties beyond those, higher amounts of snow accumulation are expected in these northern counties.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

