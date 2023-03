cleveland19.com

Middlefield manufacturing facility engulfed in flames; 22 departments respond By Megan McSweeneyRachel Vadaj, 4 days ago

By Megan McSweeneyRachel Vadaj, 4 days ago

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A custom wood molding manufacturing facility in Middlefield was reduced to ash in a blaze that destroyed the building. Mouldings One, ...