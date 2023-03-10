Open in App
Florida State
The Free Press - TFP

Florida ‘Medication Aides’ Get House Support

By Local - Liz Shultz,

4 days ago
With supporters saying it would help free up registered nurses to provide other needed care, a House panel on Thursday approved a proposal that would allow trained certified nursing assistants to give medications to nursing-home residents.

The House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee unanimously backed the bill (HB 351), sponsored by Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton.

The bill would allow certified nursing assistants to become trained as “qualified medication aides.”

In the news: Lawmakers Push “Violet’s Law” For Research Animals To Be Adopted, Not Killed

They could then administer what Robinson described as “routine” medications to nursing-home residents.

The bill drew support Thursday from the Florida Health Care Association, the state’s largest nursing-home industry group, and AARP.

The Senate Health Policy Committee on Monday approved a similar bill (SB 558), filed by committee Chairwoman Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland.

