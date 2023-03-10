OBITUARY: Barbara Jean (Vess) Howard

Beloved wife and mother Barbara Jean (Vess) Howard was born in Washington, D.C, on September 19, 1941, to Junius Vess, and Edna (Anderson) Vess. On March 07, 2023, at 12:17 pm [at the age of 81 years] she was carried by the angels to rest in peace with the Lord. Her father, mother, and the main body of her family were from Orange County, Virginia; where she spent some years with her Uncle Abner Anderson.

In her early years, she was a devout Catholic, and graduated from Spingarn High School in Washington, D.C. She married her husband Abraham Howard Jr. on November 25, 1961: this union brought forth four sons, and lasted for sixty-one years. Over the course of the marriage, she became a Pentecostal Believer, and a beloved Mother in the First Assembly of God Church, Clarksville, Tennessee.

When available, she traveled with her husband all over the United States, and parts of Europe to his different Army post assignments. To improve herself she attended college courses at Austin Pay University, Clarksville, Tennessee.

When stationed at Fort Sheridan, Illinois her husband started a Full Gospel Church Program in the post chapel. She joined in by teaching Sunday school and attending to the female congregants. This experience enabled her to become a teacher assistant at the First Assembly of God Church/school in Clarksville, Tennessee.

When Fort Sheridan closed down, she started a Home Day Care Provider Service at her home in North Chicago, Illinois. She loved children and was called Mother Barbara by all of her clients. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading the bible, answering bible trivia questions, reading detective novels, and solving puzzles. She also loved TV programs like Percy Mason, Gunsmoke, British Mysteries, and do it yourself home improvement series.

Proceeding her in death are her [father] Junius Vess, [mother] Edna Vess, [sister] Ruth Fletcher, [niece] Robin Fletcher, [daughter-in-law] Rizzeria Howard, (great niece] Africa Fletcher, and [uncle] Abner Anderson.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband Abraham Howard Jr. of Springfield, TN; children: Michael Anthony Howard. Mark Andrew [Linda] Howard, Martin Abraham (Donielle) Howard -VA Beach, and Melvin Alexander [Tadassi] Howard – Lisbon Portugal; daughter-in-law’s: Christina Howard- California, Angela Howard-Clarksville, TN; grandchildren: Mark A. (Danisha] Howard Jr -Clarksville, TN, Marschawn Davis Howard – Raleigh, NC, Amanda Nicloe Howard -California, Michael A. Howard Jr – California, Isaac Abraham Howard – California, Joshua Nehemiah Howard – California, Myesha Alexis Howard – VA Beach, Martin Abraham Howard Jr -VA Beach, and Drew Isley Howard – Lisbon Portugal; great-grandchildren: Dante and Dimitris Howard of Clarksville, TN, and Aiden Howard – California; nephews & nieces: Kenneth Fletcher- Dallas, TX, and Keith Fletcher – PG County, MD, Charles Sherman – Washington D.C., Sonya Dickey – Seat Pleasant, MD, Evelin Howell – Baltimore, MD, Carla Howell – Baltimore, MD, Khaleela Howell -Baltimore, MD, Malika [William] Ball – Baltimore, MD; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Oakhurst Chapel of Robertson County Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 noon until the hour of service. Burial will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.

Robertson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. https://www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.com

