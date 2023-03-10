Open in App
Morgantown, WV
See more from this location?
MountaineerMaven

Huggins Blames Lack of Energy, Enthusiasm for Loss to Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DX1WI_0lEJggBh00

West Virginia looked like a fatigued team on Thursday afternoon.

Handing away games in the regular season is gut-wrenching, especially when you play in the Big 12 Conference. A game here or there is the difference from the postseason situation WVU had versus avoiding it and perhaps having a better chance to stick around in Kansas City.

Finishing the league year with seven wins positioned West Virginia as the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament and with a win in the first round, it pitted them up against No 1. Kansas. Had they finished with eight, nine, or maybe even ten wins, the Mountaineers would have avoided either playing Kansas in the quarterfinals, playing on the first day of the tournament, or perhaps both had they reached 9-9 or better.

During their 78-62 win over Texas Tech on day one, WVU looked like a fresh team that was ready to do some damage. Unfortunately, they had to turn around the very next day and take on what may be not only the best team in the Big 12, but the best team in the country, Kansas, not even a full 24 hours later. The offense failed to find a rhythm and defensively, things fell apart in the second half. It was a team that looked deprived of rest and head coach Bob Huggins was concerned about it from the very beginning.

"I would hope that next week or whenever it is that we get in the NCAA Tournament that we forget about this. Because this wasn't the team that I had all year. I mean, we came out with absolutely no enthusiasm. No pep in our step. It was a bad game. It was a bad game from where I was watching. We just didn't play. I don't know the whys."

Hearing that could be alarming for WVU fans. Why would this team lack energy or enthusiasm when playing in a tournament? In my opinion, the Big 12 did the winner of that first round matchup between Tech/WVU wrong. So, they play at 7 p.m. on day one and turn around as the second game on day two? Why couldn't Kansas State and TCU, who had day one off, play in the second time slot? This would have moved WVU/Kansas to 7 p.m., giving them the same start time as the previous day. The same thing could be said about Oklahoma State, who should have played in the final time slot on day two. Now, would it have made a difference in the end result? No, probably not. But it sure didn't help.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Huggins: 'A Lot of People Wrote This Team Off a Long Time Ago'
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Maryland
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WVU Expresses Interest in Former TCU Center Eddie Lampkin
Morgantown, WV5 hours ago
Former Pitt Star Could Be Perfect Bob Huggins’ Player
Morgantown, WV9 hours ago
WVU Makes Top List for Speedy 4-Star WR from Wheeling
Wheeling, WV10 hours ago
West Virginia Faces Appalachian State in a Midweek Series
Boone, NC15 hours ago
WVU Players React to Making the Big Dance
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
How Far Will WVU Go? ESPN BPI Gives Round-by Round Chances
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Kevin Willard talks NCAA tournament and matchup against West Virginia
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
2023 March Madness: Schuyler Callihan's Bracket Predictions
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
WVU Sends Strong Message to NCAA Selection Committee
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Sports Illustrated's Final Tournament Projection for WVU
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
WATCH: Bob Huggins NCAA Tournament Selection
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
ESPN Releases Final Bracketology Projection
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
No. 9 WVU hoops vs. No. 8 Maryland: Tip time, where to watch and more
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
David Long Jr. Finds a New Home in the AFC East
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Maryland
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
A Wild Day on Twitter Has Rasul Douglas at the Center of Aaron Rodgers's Decision
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
Legal name change clinic coming to Morgantown
Morgantown, WV7 hours ago
Gathering of the Clans weekend returning to northern West Virginia
Wheeling, WV2 days ago
Fairmont State University freshman wins Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals title
Fairmont, WV5 days ago
WV Women Work offering tuition-free construction, manufacturing training for women
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Ohio Valley food truck wants to create farm to table line
Cameron, WV7 hours ago
‘Gas station heroin’ acts like an opioid on the body: WVU expert
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Managed Services Facility to bring jobs to Elkins area
Elkins, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy