Weather tracker: Europe blows hot and cold

Sheep in the snow near Ravenstonedale, Cumbria, on Friday.

A tumultuous week of weather has been affecting Europe, with a significant contrast between the north and south of the continent. Across parts of south-east Spain temperatures have been reaching the high 20s this week, and this weekend places such as Valencia and Alicante may reach 30C or a little higher. For Valencia this is about 10C above the climatological average for a mid-March day.

In stark contrast, northern Europe, particularly in parts of Finland and the UK, has been unseasonably cold, with polar air shooting southwards at times. So far this month, temperatures have been more than 2C below average around the UK, and on Thursday parts of northern England and Wales experienced the heaviest snow of the winter. Temperatures also dropped to -16C in northern Scotland.

Over the coming week more of the same is expected as polar air grapples for dominance alongside blasts of subtropical warmth from the south, trying to bring pulses of warmth between periods of frigid conditions and further snow across northern Europe.

Cyclone Freddy, which developed off the coast of the Philippines more than 32 days ago, has become the longest-lived tropical cyclone in recorded history. Since it first developed into a category 1 cyclone on 6 February it has tracked across the whole of the Indian Ocean, strengthening into a category 5 cyclone at times and reaching Madagascar. It then weakened before pushing into Mozambique.

Originally, Freddy was expected to dissipate as it tracked further into mainland Africa towards the end of February, but instead it backtracked out towards the ocean again and reinvigorated.

Through Friday afternoon, Freddy will return towards mainland Africa, bringing significant rainfall. Despite some forecast models suggesting the system will die away in the next few days, there is a chance that Freddy could live on for at least another week. The previous longest-lasting tropical cyclone was Hurricane John in 1994, which lasted 31 days.