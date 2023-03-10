Silage management doesn't end after harvest, part 2 of 2

Silage quality requires constant vigilance.

What arrives at the dairy cow’s bunk is a combo platter of forages produced during the growing season, management steps during ensiling and stored silage management practices. To keep that quality at its best, there are some key steps that need to be performed.

All exposed surfaces of the silage mass allow oxygen to enter, therefore warranting a plan of attack to maintain silage quality. Properly packing and sealing structures limit exposure to oxygen, creating an anaerobic environment, and limiting loss during storage. Once silage is collected from the silo and is exposed to oxygen, it begins to heat and spoil. The time it takes for this to occur is referred to as anaerobic stability. Anaerobic stability can be affected by spoilage organism populations, temperature, forage dry matter, or forage species to name a few.

Management of the silage face is also extremely important due to its exposure from the time the bunk is opened until it is emptied. It can be thought of not as a proverbial sprint, but as a marathon. Minimizing oxygen exposure can be accomplished by evenly removing silage from the face, and maintaining a smooth vertical surface, perpendicular to the ground. Consciously working towards this goal can make this routine task really count towards maintaining high quality silage.

Silage quality can vary throughout a pile or throughout a bag. Regular silage testing allows producers to know, rather than guess, if what they think they are feeding is in fact what the TMR is providing. Typically, silage samples arrive at a feed lab and receive a standard analysis. A lab’s fermentation analysis can be a more in-depth look into that feed. It can explain if excellent, average, or poor fermentation has occurred. In some cases, it can qualitatively explain the poor nutritive value, high refusals, and therefore low intakes by the herd. Now, a fermentation analysis should not be relied on alone, but instead paired with a standard chemical analysis. Together they can be used to evaluate if good fermentation occurred in that silage sample. Fermentation analysis may be used in identifying intake or performance issues. Feed and fermentation analysis can be used as a tool in your toolbelt for making management decisions.

Silage management is a marathon and not a sprint. It requires a strong start composed of appropriate chop length, silo packing speed, and silage pack density during ensiling. To maintain that high quality silage, strong silage management also requires maintaining an anaerobic environment through minimizing oxygen exposure to the pile or bag face. Starting with a quality silage, mindfully maintaining the silage face and regular sampling work together to allow producers to keep their ration on track and reach the herds potential. Information for this article was obtained from Penn State Extension.

Dana Adams is an Extension educator for livestock.