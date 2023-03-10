Open in App
Morgantown, WV
The Kansas City Star

WVU’s Bob Huggins expresses concern for league rival ... and friend ... Bill Self

By Gary Bedore,

4 days ago

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins said he’s planning on phoning fellow Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Self in the hospital as soon as he’s given the OK from members of Self’s Kansas coaching staff.

“I kind of need to find out from his guys when it’s a good time. I don’t want to make a call or do whatever that’s not in his best interest. I want to do what’s in his best interest,” Huggins, a league rival who happens to be a good friend of Self, said after the Mountaineers’ 78-61 loss to the Jayhawks in a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at T-Mobile Center.

Self, who was being treated for a medical condition, was in University of Kansas Health System during the KU-WVU game.

“I’ve been through those things (hospital stays) and it’s not any fun,” said Huggins, who had a heart attack in 2002. “I think it would be really hard for Bill this time of year because of him trying to make another run for a national championship, and him being in the state that he’s in now, I would think that would be very difficult (to be in hospital). He’s a great competitor, tremendous competitor.”

Huggins and Self have teamed together to raise money for cancer research in the past. They are as close as rival coaches can be.

“I want Bill to get well,” Huggins said, “I want to say as soon as he can, but really I think what I need to say or mean to say is I want him to come out of there the way he’s always been if that makes sense.”

Huggins didn’t notice much of a difference with KU assistant coach Norm Roberts subbing for KU on the bench.

“I don’t think they did anything different,” Huggins said. “Bill’s one of the great coaches, really, of all time. When you stop and think about it, he’s a Hall of Fame guy for a reason and he’s won countless games at Kansas there. They’ve been at the top of the ladder year after year after year after year. He’s got Joe (Dooley) on the bench. Joe was a head coach himself. Norm was a head coach. There’s probably a few more down there I can’t think of right now. But he’s got a great staff. He does a great job. I think they’re good guys. They’re good guys to be around. I know I’ve got a great relationship with the whole staff.”

WVU guard Erik Stevenson wrote on Twitter : “Regardless of today (loss to KU) I want to come on here and send my prayers for @CoachBillSelf … bigger than basketball”

Other Big 12 coaches commented on Self’s being hospitalized on Thursday.

From Scott Drew, Baylor:

“First I want to thank God we had no injuries (during loss to Iowa State Cyclones in quarterfinal). Thoughts and prayers go to coach Self and praying for a speedy recovery for him.

“We are all prayerful. At the end of the day, we’re blessed to play a game and God lets us do what we’re passionate about. Life is short and winning the game of life is the most important thing.”

From Iowa State’s TJ Otzelberger:

“Coach Self has always treated me well. Respect him and respect their program. Certainly want to wish him the best. Texted him earlier today and letting him know we’re keeping him in our thoughts and prayers. For all of us, it takes a lot out of everybody. There’s a lot of time demands. And you hope that everybody is doing everything they can. And you wish everybody the best. But you also know it takes its toll.

“We’ll continue to keep coach in our thoughts and prayers and hope that he’s able to be healthy and return soon.”

From Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton:

“So we obviously are thinking of coach Self. He’s an Oklahoma State guy. And obviously our thoughts are with him and his wife and family, and we certainly hope he makes a full recovery and gets back on the court to coaching those guys as soon as he can safely.

“We are thinking of him, but we also have a great league of coaches who support one another, and I think that helps.”

From Texas’ Rodney Terry:

“First of all, I would like to extend some prayers and best wishes for coach Self. He’s an elder statesman in this league, a guy we have a lot of respect for, and we just pray for a good recovery for him today.”

