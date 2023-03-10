Open in App
Lake Worth, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

Missing girl, 13, last seen at Lake Worth Middle School found safe

By Matt Papaycik,

4 days ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday a missing 13-year-old girl who may have been in danger has been found safe.

The sheriff's office said Martha Griselda Diego-Tomas was last seen at Lake Worth Middle School, located in the 1300 block of Barnett Drive, around 4 p.m. Thursday.

"She can possibly be in danger," the sheriff's office posted on Twitter.

However, at 9:30 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office released an update, saying Diego-Tomas was found safe.

"Great news! Griselda was found safely. Thank you to everyone who was trying to help us find her," the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

