Nashville, TN
WKRN News 2

Man accused of charging at laundromat manager with machete

By Brittney Baird,

4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged with felony assault after police said he charged at someone while armed with a machete in South Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police officers responded to a laundromat on Thompson Lane near Glenrose Avenue Thursday.

The laundromat manager told officers Lance Glover, 39, was sleeping in a tent in the parking lot and was asked to leave.

Glover refused and the manager said he started taking pictures to show police. That’s when the victim said Glover became enraged and charged at him with a machete in his hand.

According to an arrest report, the victim had minor scrapes on his hand because he fell while trying to run away.

Surveillance video showed what happened and officers found Glover across the street. He was charged with felony aggravated assault and booked into the Metro jail just before 8 a.m. with bond set at $25,000.

