Savannah James Takes Revenge Against The Kid Who Rudely Trolled LeBron James At Bronny's Game

Savannah James takes perfect revenge against the kid who trolled LeBron James.

Credit: Twitter/ThaGod_Canon

LeBron James is undeniably one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA. But apart from that, James is a family man.

Despite having a super busy schedule, the King always finds time for his family. He recently did so in one of Bronny James' playoff games. During the game, James was followed by a kid making the 'L' sign behind him . While James ignored the act from the kid, his wife, Savannah James, certainly didn't take the matter lightly.

On one hand, Bronny James helped his team win the game with a dominant performance, and on the other, Savannah mocked the kid in a hilarious costume by constantly clapping in his face.

This just goes to prove that even though LeBron James tries to never indulge in unnecessary confrontations with fans, his family will always have his back.

Bronny James Is Officially A Five-Star Recruit

Following in the footsteps of arguably the greatest player of all time is not an easy task. Bronny's basketball career has always been under the microscope, and his every move is dissected by the media.

Up until a couple of months ago, Bronny was not considered a player that could become a star in the NBA. However, Bronny has done a great job of proving his doubters wrong.

The 18-year-old did so once again by officially becoming a five-star recruit for the 2024 NBA Draft. NBA fans loved the news and now believe Bronny has a legitimate chance at becoming a star in the league.

Seeing Bronny improve at this fast pace, LeBron James cannot seem to contain his excitement. The King recently shared that he believes Bronny is already better than some of the current NBA players .

This obviously sparked a debate in the NBA community, and fans wondered which players James was talking about . Next year, we will find out whether Bronny will indeed become a star in the league like his father or not.

