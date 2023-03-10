Open in App
KX News

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Mario Day

By Nathanial House,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lflMt_0lEJZupe00

If your name is Mario get ready to kick up your feet, this day has your name all over it.

But just a heads up, the one we are celebrating has a brother named Luigi, and he has earned the day off for all his heroic feats. Jumping over barrels, stomping on killer turtles, racing go karts over rainbow highways. There’s not much this brave little plumber hasn’t done. Since his first appearance in Donkey Kong way back in 1981, Mario has become the most popular character in video game history. Today celebrates anyone named Mario, but this video game icon is the most famous of the bunch.

On National Mario Day, dust off an old copy of Super Mario Brothers and spend a few hours saving the world from Bowser and his evil Koopa Troopers

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Blizzard heading to North Dakota this weekend
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
Bismarck Police officer placed on administrative leave
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
North Dakota State Penitentiary Warden, James P. Sayler, resigns from position
Bismarck, ND6 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Watford City man killed in collision with truck on Highway 85
Watford City, ND3 days ago
Winter storm shuts down interstates, blamed in fatal wreck
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Two killed in four-way-vehicle crash on Highway 13
Wahpeton, ND1 day ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, March 14
Max, ND2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy