southernillinoisnow.com

Scales Tries To Be Smallest State Champ Ever…TTown Struggles In Semi’s, Bounce Back For 3rd By WJBD Staff, 4 days ago

By WJBD Staff, 4 days ago

Yesterday in 1a, after hitting 256 three pointers at over 37% clip this season, Tuscola’s shooting turned cold in the state semifinals hitting just 3 ...