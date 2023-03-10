“Stop being lazy at your job” - Draymond Green slams Kendrick Perkins for his Nikola Jokic comments

Draymond Green called out Kendrick Perkins on his podcast for his take on Nikola Jokic's MVPs.

Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green has called out former NBA big Kendrick Perkins for his comments about Nikola Jokic .

Perkins , who has successfully made the transition from NBA Center to the analyst, recently caused a stir with controversial comments around Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic – who is storming towards his third consecutive MVP. As Perkins’ comments pertained to stat padding, Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green called him out on his podcast recently .

“The whole stat padding thing I think is ridiculous. You can't win that many games in a row getting a triple-double and only packing your stats. Trust me, I see Joker’s stat lines often, there's often times where he could have 10 or 11 assists so if he's stat-padding at some point, you chasing that 10 to 11 assists is going to cost you all a game," Green said.

"The stat-padding narrative it's lazy. It's lazy; just dissect the game, dissect what Joker is doing. If you have a platform and you go on TV they're actually interested in what you have to say. Take more pride in what you do and stop being lazy at this job,” the Warriors forward said.

He said what everyone was thinking

Draymond essentially said what the wider NBA community is thinking – Perkins’ take is lazy and quite bizarre for someone that is paid for his basketball insight.

To claim that Jokic is stat padding shows that Perkins likely doesn’t watch the games and purely focuses on the box score. He is not only leading the race for the MVP, but he’s elevating his teammates unlike anyone else in the association and leading the Nuggets to the outright top seed in a tightly contested Western Conference.

Quest to silence the haters

Credit must be given to Green for calling out his comments. As an active player, it would have been quite easy for Draymond to turn a blind eye, but he used his platform to set the record straight.

One thing is for sure if Jokic goes on to win both the MVP and lead the Nuggets to a ring – it will be interesting to see what Perkins has to say then.