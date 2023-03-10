Open in App
BasketballNetwork.net

“Stop being lazy at your job” - Draymond Green slams Kendrick Perkins for his Nikola Jokic comments

By Damien Peters,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VlVI_0lEJZPfF00

Draymond Green called out Kendrick Perkins on his podcast for his take on Nikola Jokic's MVPs.

Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Draymond Green has called out former NBA big Kendrick Perkins for his comments about Nikola Jokic .

Perkins , who has successfully made the transition from NBA Center to the analyst, recently caused a stir with controversial comments around Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic – who is storming towards his third consecutive MVP. As Perkins’ comments pertained to stat padding, Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green called him out on his podcast recently .

“The whole stat padding thing I think is ridiculous. You can't win that many games in a row getting a triple-double and only packing your stats. Trust me, I see Joker’s stat lines often, there's often times where he could have 10 or 11 assists so if he's stat-padding at some point, you chasing that 10 to 11 assists is going to cost you all a game," Green said.

"The stat-padding narrative it's lazy. It's lazy; just dissect the game, dissect what Joker is doing. If you have a platform and you go on TV they're actually interested in what you have to say. Take more pride in what you do and stop being lazy at this job,” the Warriors forward said.

He said what everyone was thinking

Draymond essentially said what the wider NBA community is thinking – Perkins’ take is lazy and quite bizarre for someone that is paid for his basketball insight.

To claim that Jokic is stat padding shows that Perkins likely doesn’t watch the games and purely focuses on the box score. He is not only leading the race for the MVP, but he’s elevating his teammates unlike anyone else in the association and leading the Nuggets to the outright top seed in a tightly contested Western Conference.

Quest to silence the haters

Credit must be given to Green for calling out his comments. As an active player, it would have been quite easy for Draymond to turn a blind eye, but he used his platform to set the record straight.

One thing is for sure if Jokic goes on to win both the MVP and lead the Nuggets to a ring – it will be interesting to see what Perkins has to say then.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carmelo Anthony Responds To Dillon Brooks Saying He's Not A Good Veteran For Grizzlies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Isaiah Thomas was worried about handshakes after joining LeBron James: "All the other stuff, I'll figure that out"
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith says he has personal beef with this NBA star
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Molly Qerim rolls her eyes as Stephen A Smith refuses to ‘apologize’ live on First Take
Miami, FL21 days ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA3 days ago
“Hell no” - Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye don’t believe Phoenix Suns can win it all without Kevin Durant
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a woman let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - "She forced her kid into MJ’s hands"
Washington, DC2 days ago
‘I’m not friends with anybody’: D’Angelo Russell spills on relationship with ex-Lakers teammate Julius Randle
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Skip Bayless calls out Ja Morant for blowing up a multi-year deal with Powerade due to recent scandals
Memphis, TN1 day ago
"That's what messed us up with Steph" - Kevin Garnett blames ego for his fallout with Stephon Marbury in Minnesota
Minneapolis, MN11 hours ago
“They are DEAD BIRD” - Kendrick Perkins warns Golden State Warriors about a potential playoff matchup vs. Sacramento Kings
Sacramento, CA14 hours ago
“We live in a world where you can just say anything and it just be true” - Donovan Mitchell claps back on report he had concerns playing with Jimmy Butler
Miami, FL1 hour ago
Draymond Green on why missed game-winner vs. Milwaukee Bucks "saved him $50,000 in fines"
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Draymond Green Explains Steph Curry’s Comments To Chris Paul
Phoenix, AZ11 hours ago
Joe Mazzulla finally admits concerns for Boston Celtics after the loss vs. Houston Rockets
Boston, MA18 hours ago
Lakers Fans Think Austin Reaves Took Shots At Russell Westbrook While Praising D'Angelo Russell
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Michael Cooper on what makes Larry Bird better than Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy