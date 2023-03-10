Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs odds, picks and predictions
By Jess Root,
4 days ago
The Denver Nuggets (46-20) take on the San Antonio Spurs (16-49) Friday with tip-off at AT&T Center set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Nuggets vs. Spurs odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
The Nuggets are currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and have won 8 of their last 10 games. Denver had a 4-game winning streak snapped Wednesday by the Chicago Bulls in a 117-96 home loss as 6.5-point favorites.
The Spurs won 2 games in a row after a 16-game losing streak, but have lost their last 2 contests, most recently a 142-110 defeat to the Houston Rockets as 4.5-point underdogs.
The Nuggets are 2-0 against the Spurs this season so far, winning 1 game at home and 1 in San Antonio.
