Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Nuggets (46-20) take on the San Antonio Spurs (16-49) Friday with tip-off at AT&T Center set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Nuggets vs. Spurs odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Nuggets are currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and have won 8 of their last 10 games. Denver had a 4-game winning streak snapped Wednesday by the Chicago Bulls in a 117-96 home loss as 6.5-point favorites.

The Spurs won 2 games in a row after a 16-game losing streak, but have lost their last 2 contests, most recently a 142-110 defeat to the Houston Rockets as 4.5-point underdogs.

The Nuggets are 2-0 against the Spurs this season so far, winning 1 game at home and 1 in San Antonio.

Nuggets at Spurs odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Nuggets -750 (bet $750 to win $100) | Spurs +525 (bet $100 to win $525)

: Nuggets -750 (bet $750 to win $100) | Spurs +525 (bet $100 to win $525) Against the spread (ATS) : Nuggets -12.5 (-105) | Spurs +12.5 (-115)

: Nuggets -12.5 (-105) | Spurs +12.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 234.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Nuggets at Sputs key injuries

Nuggets

F Vlatko Cancar (wrist) questionable

(wrist) questionable G Collin Gillespie (leg) out

(leg) out F Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) out

Spurs

C Khem Birch (knee) out

(knee) out G Romeo Lanford (abductor) probable

(abductor) probable F Doug McDermott (thumb) probable

(thumb) probable F Jeremy Sochan (knee) probable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Nuggets at Spurs picks and predictions

Prediction

Nuggets 118, Spurs 112

This is a matchup between the No. 1 road team in the conference against the 2nd-worst team in the conference which only has 2 wins in their last 20 games and are 10-22 at home.

The Nuggets are only 16-15 on the road this season and should not lose this game. That said, there isn’t any money to be made on Denver’s moneyline, having to wager 7 1/2 times what you can win.

PASS.

The Nuggets are 37-29 ATS overall this season and 14-17 ATS on the road while the Spurs are 26-39 ATS overall and 15-15 ATS at home.

The Spurs covered the spread in their other home matchup against he Nuggets, losing by 6 when they were 7.5-point underdogs. Fivc of their last 8 losses have been by at least 12 points.

The Nuggets have won 4 games out of their last 10 by at least 12 points.

BET SPURS +12.5 (-115).

The Under is 6-0 in the Spurs’ last 6 games following one in which they allowed 125 or more points. Only 2 of the Nuggets’ last 10 games have reached a total of more than 234.

BET UNDER 234.5 (-105).

