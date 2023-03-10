Open in App
Flowery Branch, GA
WGAU

Online appeal saves Hall Co BBQ restaurant

By WSB TV,

4 days ago

A ‘barbecue man’ in Hall County says he underestimated the power of social media and never realized how many friends he has.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in Flowery Branch, where the Hall County business was going through a tough time, and a passionate plea online has turned it all around.

“We were trying to take a day off with my kids. They called and were like, oh! There are so many people here! I’m like, what’s going on,” Joseph said.

Joseph runs Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Flowery Branch, where he took over the business in December.

Then came the deep freeze of Christmas Eve. A broken water pipe flooded the restaurant and kept him closed for more than two months.

When he finally reopened a week ago, nobody came.

So, he took to social media and sent out a heartfelt message to the community: Please come back. This past weekend, they did.

Joseph said folks were in line all the way out the door.

“It looked insane,” he said.

By 3 p.m. they ran out of food. Customers in the place Wednesday said Joseph is the kind of guy you want to help.

“You support the local guys. They’re growing up and working and investing in the community that you’re in too,” customer Nathan Smith said.

“It just shows how tight the community is and how much everyone loves everyone else in the neighborhood,” customer Jalen Simon said.

Joseph said what meant the most is the fact that his two little children were in the restaurant when his customers came back.

“For them to see dad back here and them cheering me on was an incredible feeling. They got to see me do something genuine and honest, and it works,” Joseph said.

On Wednesday morning Jarius was busy with interviews.  He needs to hire more help.

