Open in App
ESPN

Pau Gasol's Kobe Bryant tribute tops NBA quotes of the week

By ESPN.com,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dujvu_0lEJWNK400

Pau Gasol pays tribute to an old friend and more from our NBA quotes of the week.

"I can't go on without talking about the person and the face that I don't see. The brother that elevated me, challenged me, inspired me to be a better player. Just to be a better man overall ... I miss him. I miss him so much like many of us do. I love him. I wish he was here with Gigi. I really do. But I think he'll be proud. And he was looking forward to this moment. So, I love you, brother."

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Pau Gasol, on having his jersey retired next to the late Kobe Bryant's

"I just don't like Draymond at all. I just don't like Golden State. I don't like anything to do with them."

Memphis Grizzlies forward/guard Dillon Brooks , on his feud with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

"If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here. They're actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship."

Green, responding to Brooks' comments, via The Draymond Green Show

"I was just talking to myself."

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes , on being ejected against the Denver Nuggets

"Kind of stole one."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo , on intentionally missing a shot to grab a rebound that would secure a triple-double. The NBA rescinded it the next day

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant Is Losing Another Sponsor Over Latest Troubles
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Kevin Durant’s Injury May Be The Final Blow to the Suns
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Stephen Curry Gets Real On Breaking Up Championship Trio With Klay Thompson And Draymond Green
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Sonya Curry jumps to Damion Lee's defense after tangle with JaMychal Green
San Francisco, CA18 hours ago
Fight Breaks Out In Bucks-Kings Game On Monday Night
Milwaukee, WI21 hours ago
Video: Marcus Smart takes down Trae Young in heated altercation
Boston, MA2 days ago
Shannon Sharpe says Anthony Davis is performing like a '2nd tier' player in LeBron James' absence after losing to the New York Knicks
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Celtics' Marcus Smart fined for actions vs. Hawks, Trae Young
Boston, MA1 day ago
Steph Curry Can Make NBA History On Monday Night
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Video: Dillon Brooks Taunts Kyrie Irving And Luka Doncic On The Bench After Hitting A Game-Sealing Three
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
'Ant-Man' and 'Creed 3' star Jonathan Majors says his first love still has his high school letterman jacket and he wants it back
Los Angeles, CA11 days ago
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Ravens cut Calais Campbell to make room for Lamar Jackson's tag
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Christian Wood Likes Video Of Draymond Green Saying Teams Bench Players In A Contract Year To Pay Them Less
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Source: DL Charles Omenihu to sign 2-year, $16M deal with Chiefs
Kansas City, MO32 minutes ago
Darvin Ham’s revelation about Lakers locker room should put rest of NBA on notice
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Brook Lopez And Trey Lyles Set Off Brawl During Bucks-Kings Game
Milwaukee, WI22 hours ago
Detroit Lions, David Montgomery agree on 3-year, $18M deal
Detroit, MI1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy