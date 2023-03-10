NFL free agency rankings: The best defensive players available in 2023, from Dalvin Tomlinson to Byron Murphy

NFL teams looking for a massive splash with the defensive veterans in free agency will be disappointed this season. But in terms of getting talented starters who can plug specific holes with run stopping, pass rushing and coverage, there are plenty available.

Here's looking at the 33 best across positions, stamped early by front seven standouts, with the NFC champion Eagles having the most key unsigned players for 2023:

NFL free agent defense rankings 2023

1. Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Vikings (age: 28)

Tomlinson is one of the league's most disruptive interior pass rushers and he's also a solid force against the run.

2. Jessie Bates III, S, Bengals (age: 25)

Bates is an excellent run-stopping safety who won't return to Cincinnati after being franchise-tagged in 2023. He is also is pretty reliable making plays in coverage.

3. Javon Hargrave, DT, Eagles (age: 29)

Hargrave's job is to get upfield and get to the quarterback with inside pressure and he's done it well for three seasons in Philadelphia, highlighted by his career 11 sacks.

4. Bobby Wagner, LB, Rams (age: 32)

Wagner had a big first and only season in Los Angeles after coming down from rival Seattle. He remains an elite run defender but is also very active vs. the pass.

5. Lavonte David, ILB, Buccaneers (age: 33)

David is near the end of his career as a well-rounded playmaker but he can still provide plenty of pop vs. run and pass with savvy leadership to go with it.

6. Brandon Graham, EDGE, Eagles (age: 34)

Graham has come back from a 2021 season lost to injury to post some his best play from his long career, including a career-high 11 sacks.

7. Jimmie Ward, S, 49ers (age: 31)

Ward can sometimes be a liability in coverage and doesn't offer much as a pass rusher but he still plays like an active linebacker vs. the run.

8. James Bradberry, CB, Eagles (age: 29)

Bradberry was a great pickup opposite Darius Slay as he found his shutdown and ballhawking groove in coverage again.

9. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Bills (age: 24)

Edmunds' calling card remains his work in the passing game, where he can have a huge impact both in coverage and on the pass rush.

10. Jamel Dean, CB, Buccaneers (age: 26)

Dean (6-1, 206 pounds) uses his size well with physical coverage and also can provide great run support.

11. Jonathan Jones, CB, Patriots (age: 29)

Jones is a steady, savvy cover man who sometimes can be spectacular making plays on the ball.

12. Ryan Neal, S, Seahawks (age: 27)

Neal had an outstanding overall season in which he covered well despite being tested a lot and also delivered against the run.

13. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Falcons (age: 26)

Oliver gave the Falcons some reliable corner play in every capacity to complement A.J. Terrell well in 2022.

14. T.J. Edwards, LB, Eagles (age: 26)

Edwards shored up a consistent weakness well with his best season, cleaning up well with his upfield play vs. run and pass but also being pretty solid in coverage.

15. Drue Tranquill, LB, Chargers (age: 27)

Tranqulll is another player that doesn't hold up well against the run but makes up for it as an active effective blitzer and very rangy cover man.

16. Patrick Peterson, CB, Vikings (age: 32)

Peterson has slowed down quite a bit considering he's close to 33, but he still has the savvy to win often in coverage and his 5 INTs he can still make a lot of timely big plays.

17. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys (age: 25)

Vander Esch has settled in as a premier cover linebacker to complement ace pass-rusher Micah Parsons.

18. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE, Browns (age: 29)

Clowney remains a special run stopper with his physical presence and is down to be a limited complementary pass rusher.

19. Cameron Sutton, CB, Steelers (age: 27)

Sutton is a steady cover man who also uses his size well (5-11, 188 pounds) in run support.

20. Alex Singleton, LB, Broncos (age: 29)

Singleton is the classic pursuer and tackler vs. the run who is decent enough vs. the pass to stay on the field on third downs.

21. Vonn Bell, S, Bengals (age: 28)

Bell is a well-rounded starter who doesn't dominant in any one area but can be effective as an extra linebacker type.

22. Kaden Elliss, LB, Saints (age: 27)

The 2019 seventh-rounder broke out in 2022 with his ability to fly around the field and make plays on the ball wherever needed, succeeding most in getting upfield.

23. Juan Thornhill, S, Chiefs (age: 27)

Thornhill is very active in playing the pass, either handling targets downfield or working to get to thE QB shooting upfield.

24. Arden Key, EDGE, Jaguars (age: 26)

Key was a surprise bright spot in the Jaguars' front seven with his balanced situational play that included five sacks.

25. Marcus Davenport, EDGE, Saints (age: 26)

Davenport has some untapped upside as a pass rusher and run blocker but he should be seen more as an effective situational starter.

26. Taylor Rapp, S, Rams (age: 25)

Rapp had an outstanding season living up to his college promise coming out of Washington. He stood out vs. the run but showed some big-play flashes vs. the pass.

27. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Eagles (age: 25)

Gardner-Johnson was a steal from the Saints because he fit so well in the system under Jonathan Gannon. Beyond the six interceptions, however, he is more solid than spectacular, stronger vs. the pass than run.

28. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Broncos (age: 26)

Jones was an effective inside pass rusher in Denver last season with seven sacks but he is a limited player vs. the run.

29. Zach Allen, DT, Cardinals (age: 25)

Allen is a pretty good pass rusher with six sacks but he is also is a slightly above average run defender.

30. Jordan Poyer, S, Bills (age: 31)

Poyer is a fine reliable plug-and-play starting safety whose strength remains making plays in coverage.

31. Jabrill Peppers, S, Patriots (age: 27)

Peppers keeps playing well as a run support safety given his linebacker hybrid nature but is limited vs. teh pass.

32. David Long, LB, Titans (age: 26)

Long is a terrific upfield linebacker in terms of getting after the run and rushing the passer but is below-average in coverage.

33. Byron Murphy, Cardinals (age: 25)

Murphy is a decent all-around young starter when healthy who does a little of everything well.