Which driver has the most race starts in F1 history? Top 10 with most grands prix in Formula One

For many aspiring drivers, starting a race in Formula One is the ultimate goal from a very early age.

As of the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix, 774 Formula One drivers from 41 different nations have realised that dream throughout the history of the sport since its formal beginnings in 1950.

Amongst those, just six drivers have managed to start 300 or more grands prix throughout their careers.

For the top 10 drivers with the most race starts in F1 history, The Sporting News has you covered.

MORE: F1 2023 calendar: Full list of circuits, contract lengths, fastest ever lap times

Which driver has the most race starts in F1 history?

Fernando Alonso (356)

Still going strong in 2023 after claiming a podium-placed finish in the opening race at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Spanish veteran Alonso holds the record for most race starts in Formula One history.

Since his debut race back in 2001 at the Australian Grand Prix with Minardi where he finished 12th, Alonso has gone on to enter 359 races, starting all but three of those.

During that time, he's featured for six different teams — Minardi, Renault, McLaren, Ferrari, Alpine and Aston Martin — and has won two World Drivers' Championships in 2005 and 2006.

His illustrious F1 career has seen him take 32 race victories and finish on the podium 99 times as of March 10, 2023.

Top 10 drivers with most race starts in F1 history

Driver Starts 1. Fernando Alonso* 356 2. Kimi Raikkonen 349 3. Rubens Barrichello 322 4. Lewis Hamilton* 311 5. Jenson Button 306 =. Michael Schumacher 306 7. Sebastian Vettel 299 8. Felipe Massa 269 9. Riccardo Patrese 256 10. Jarno Trulli 252

*Denotes active driver

Who is the youngest driver to start an F1 race?

Max Verstappen holds the record of youngest ever driver to start an F1 race when he lined up on the grid at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix aged just 17 years and 166 days.

Conversely, Louis Chiron was the oldest to start a race aged 55 years and 277 days when he took part in the 1958 Monaco Grand Prix.