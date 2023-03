BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is charged after bringing contraband into Southern Regional Jail.

Troopers say Megan Osborne, 32, an inmate at Southern Regional Jail, was found with contraband. While conducting an unclothed body search, a baggy containing a clear-crystal-like substance was discovered on Osborne.

She was re-arrested and charged with bringing contraband into a correctional facility.