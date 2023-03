All those fans feeling bummed about the season one finale of “The Last of Us” streaming on HBO and HBO Max , there is a special behind-the-scenes that might make the temporary goodbye easier.

What Happened: HBO has announced a special “behind the scenes featurette” that will take fans on the epic journey of how the post-apocalyptic world of “The Last of Us” was brought to life on screen.

This “Making Of The Last Of Us” segment will obviously include Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal , playing Ellie and Joel, respectively. It will also feature series showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin .

The special behind-the-scenes will stream on HBO Max after the season finale on March 12.





Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD ) owns HBO and HBO Max.

Why It’s Important: Anticipation was already at a peak amongst audiences and critics alike for “The Last of Us” even prior to its debut on HBO and HBO Max. The show is an adaptation of a video game from Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY ).

“ The Last of Us” proved to be a rating hit for HBO, with episode one drawing in 4.7 million viewers, trailing only “House of the Dragon.”

The second episode saw the largest increase between the first and second episodes of a new series. By episode eight, the show had gained even more traction with 8.1 million viewers, a 74% increase from the season premiere as it approached its finale in episode nine.

