Save 40% on Nectar mattresses at this Daylight Savings sale—shop this weekend only
By Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed,
4 days ago
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Shopping for a new mattress? Nectar is currently offering 40% off everything from mattresses to bed frames during its sitewide Daylight Savings sale. The flash sale runs from now until Monday, March 13 , and will have you saving big while sleeping soundly just in time for Sleep Week 2023 .
The Nectar Daylight Savings mattress sale includes discounts on any of those mattresses , along with other sitewide markdowns. This means that you could get a Nectar Original Memory Foam mattress in queen size for $629—that's $420 off the original price of $1,049. The deal also offers $599 worth of accessories for $149, including a mattress protector, two cooling pillows and a sheet set. With these prices and special offers, it's one of the best Nectar deals we've ever seen.
Comments / 0