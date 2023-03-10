Gap says it's getting rid of some managers as sales slide. One retail expert likens the company to a 'lazy student' unwilling to deliver a 'better performance.'

The clothing retailer, which also owns Banana Republic and Old Navy, has struggled for several years as shoppers switch to trendier or cheaper brands. On Thursday, it reported a net loss of $273 million for the last three months of 2022 after group sales fell 6%.
Gap, which is without a permanent CEO, estimated that it will save $300 million by "increasing spans of control and decreasing management layers." As part of these changes, the company said it will eliminate the role of chief growth officer.
Gap also announced that the CEO of its athleticwear brand Athleta will leave immediately, while its chief people officer will step down at the end of the year. Both will be replaced, however.
Gap's decision to streamline its management structure echoes a trend in the wider corporate world, where companies are laying off workers regarded as an unnecessary expense.
Neil Saunders of GlobalData Retail told clients this week: "Gap is rather like a lazy student that has the capability but completely lacks the capacity or will to put in the work to deliver a better performance."
With revenue falling across its brands, he added that Old Navy, previously considered its saving grace , is also "in serious danger of becoming as bland and boring as Gap."
Gap did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, made outside normal working hours.
