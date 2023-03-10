Child hero in Mississippi gets drum set from Batman

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) — A six-year-old Mississippi boy’s musical dreams have come true.

Cornelius Fairley quickly became a hero when he sprang into action and called 911 when he found his mother unconscious from a seizure.

TRENDING: 6-year-old boy in Mississippi praised after calling 911 for his mom

When police in Picayune, Mississippi learned that he wished for a real drum set, they teamed up with a music store owner to have his favorite superhero deliver the gift of music for a job well done.

“They asked us if there's any way we could figure out what a drum kit would cost, how to get one, [and] what we can do to physically raise the money to get one," said Sean Murray, the owner of a music store called Christy Music. "And we got a drum kit order within an hour and sent to us. We got the last one they had in stock.”

Cpl. John Saltarelli with the Picayune Police Department said Cornelius is a big fan of Batman.

"[We] thought we’d come out here and dress up as Batman and give a drum set away."

Corneluis was happy to receive the drum set from Batman and thanked everybody involved.