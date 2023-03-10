WATCH: Ted Cruz says new budget proposal reveals ‘socialists are in charge of the White House’



S en. Ted Cruz (R-TX) blasted President Joe Biden’s budget proposal, saying it reveals a “really extreme and really dangerous” agenda.

Biden’s near-$7 trillion fiscal 2024 budget proposal was released on Thursday, suggesting spending that would result in a $17 trillion deficit over the next decade.

BOEBERT ANNOUNCES SHE’LL BE A GRANDMOTHER AT 36 NEXT MONTH, TOUTS CHOOSING ‘LIFE’ OVER ‘FEAR’

While appearing on Hannity, Cruz noted that the initiatives outlined in the proposed budget indicate “socialists are in charge of the White House.”



"Biden certainly isn’t,” Cruz said. “The people he surrounded himself with have a very simple approach to everything. They want to spend money they don’t have. They want to raise taxes on you. They’ve unleashed record inflation."

“Their view is that they can keep printing money and unleashing inflation and borrowing money from China. It is wildly irresponsible,” he added.

Cruz shared disdain for the funding of liberal initiatives.

“You know what's not in this budget? Funds to secure our southern border,” Cruz said. “They want to fund 87,000 new IRS agents, but they don’t have funds for significant numbers of new Border Patrol agents. They do not have funds for a significant number of new DEA agents to stop the fentanyl crisis.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Cruz said there would be no chance of it passing into law, and he called the proposed budget a "political document."

"They tell you who they are," Cruz added, pointing out that the budget proposal references climate, environmental justice, and transgender initiatives numerous times — more than inflation, fentanyl, border security, gas prices, and crime.