Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef

Ja Morant has had a bad last few weeks, but it seems the drama he has created in his NBA career through his antics off the court almost got him in trouble late last year as well.

The two-time All-Star has been one of the big stories in the association over the last week for all the wrong reasons. Following a loss to the Denver Nuggets last week, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar felt it was a good idea to post a social media video of him living his best life in a Colorado nightclub while brandishing a firearm .

The poor decision led to an investigation by local authorities and the NBA. While the inquiry by the league is still ongoing and could lead to a major penalty for the already suspended star, on Thursday Ja Morant officially avoided charges from police in Glendale, Colorado.

Well, it seems this is not the first time that police had to look into some poor decision-making by the 23-year-old in the last few months.

On Friday morning, TMZ Sports obtained documents from Tennessee’s Germantown Police Department that revealed an investigation of the NBA star in September 2022. Morant’s sister reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a fellow student at a Houston H.S. volleyball game. After some harsh language was exchanged, the younger Morant sibling allegedly made a call to her older brother.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The documents claim Ja Morant showed up with his mother Jamie, his father Tee, his baby daughter, and several other adult males. Jamie Morant reportedly was loudly looking for the student that used strong language against her daughter but was blocked by police.

Ja Morant stats (’22-’23): 27.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 8.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 32% 3PT

While local authorities were trying to diffuse the situation, one of the men with Ja Morant got past police officers and walked toward students in the gym. According to the report, witnesses claim the individual slapped a phone out of a student’s hand trying to take a picture of Morant and then said, “I don’t care about none of that, I will beat y’alls ass.”

Another witness alleged one of the men “was about to pull a gun” but police could not verify a firearm was being carried by the Morant entourage. Both sides reportedly wanted to press charges, however, none were officially filed nor were any brought against Ja Morant after the investigation.

This came after an alleged dustup in the summer where Ja Morant reportedly roughed up a teenager after a pickup game at his house went awry.

It is unclear when Morant’s current suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies will end.

