Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef

By Jason Burgos,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9UAs_0lEJOrVU00

Ja Morant has had a bad last few weeks, but it seems the drama he has created in his NBA career through his antics off the court almost got him in trouble late last year as well.

The two-time All-Star has been one of the big stories in the association over the last week for all the wrong reasons. Following a loss to the Denver Nuggets last week, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar felt it was a good idea to post a social media video of him living his best life in a Colorado nightclub while brandishing a firearm .

The poor decision led to an investigation by local authorities and the NBA. While the inquiry by the league is still ongoing and could lead to a major penalty for the already suspended star, on Thursday Ja Morant officially avoided charges from police in Glendale, Colorado.

Well, it seems this is not the first time that police had to look into some poor decision-making by the 23-year-old in the last few months.

Related: Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant wont face charges over gunplay in Colorado

On Friday morning, TMZ Sports obtained documents from Tennessee’s Germantown Police Department that revealed an investigation of the NBA star in September 2022. Morant’s sister reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a fellow student at a Houston H.S. volleyball game. After some harsh language was exchanged, the younger Morant sibling allegedly made a call to her older brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpzPm_0lEJOrVU00
Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The documents claim Ja Morant showed up with his mother Jamie, his father Tee, his baby daughter, and several other adult males. Jamie Morant reportedly was loudly looking for the student that used strong language against her daughter but was blocked by police.

Ja Morant stats (’22-’23): 27.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 8.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 32% 3PT

While local authorities were trying to diffuse the situation, one of the men with Ja Morant got past police officers and walked toward students in the gym. According to the report, witnesses claim the individual slapped a phone out of a student’s hand trying to take a picture of Morant and then said, “I don’t care about none of that, I will beat y’alls ass.”

Another witness alleged one of the men “was about to pull a gun” but police could not verify a firearm was being carried by the Morant entourage. Both sides reportedly wanted to press charges, however, none were officially filed nor were any brought against Ja Morant after the investigation.

Also Read:
Memphis Grizzlies coach talks Ja Morant, offers little info on potential return

This came after an alleged dustup in the summer where Ja Morant reportedly roughed up a teenager after a pickup game at his house went awry.

It is unclear when Morant’s current suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies will end.

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carmelo Anthony Responds To Dillon Brooks Saying He's Not A Good Veteran For Grizzlies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Isiah Thomas Explains Why no Detroit Pistons Players Assisted Bill Laimbeer After Robert Parish Decked Him
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Ja Morant Is Losing Another Sponsor Over Latest Troubles
Memphis, TN1 day ago
I married my stepdaddy — and it was the best decision I ever made
Tampa, FL12 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD6 days ago
Stephen A. Smith says he has personal beef with this NBA star
Dallas, TX2 days ago
‘I’m not friends with anybody’: D’Angelo Russell spills on relationship with ex-Lakers teammate Julius Randle
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a woman let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - "She forced her kid into MJ’s hands"
Washington, DC2 days ago
Massive Report About Ja Morant That Went Unnoticed Last Week
Memphis, TN8 hours ago
Cowboys Trade for Ravens TE Mark Andrews? 'Locked On' Proposes Blockbuster
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Darvin Ham Seemingly Shades Russell Westbrook, Claims Team Is Having Fun After Trade Deadline Moves
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
‘Multiple teams believe’ Minnesota Vikings have held trade discussions surrounding Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Ranking the 3 best ways to solve the Indianapolis Colts’ QB needs this offseason
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy