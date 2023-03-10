Open in App
Richmond, VA
See more from this location?
WTVR CBS 6

Blue Devils go back-to-back, Varina wins state basketball title

By Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPZ0e_0lEJOQrz00

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Varina High School Blue Devils defeated E.C. Glass High School Hilltoppers 59-56 Thursday night at the VCU Siegel Center to win the Virginia High School League Class 4 State Basketball Title.

KJ Wyche scored 14 points and hit the game-winning basket to help the Blue Devils win back-to-back state titles.

"Sounds great to be back to back," Varina head coach Kenneth Randolph said after the game. "We put a lot of work in this season for this moment right here."

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
VCU Peppas make bold predictions: '[The Final Four] could happen again'
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Five Virginia teams prepare for March Madness
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
The greatest racehorse was born in Virginia. Now, the town plans to honor him.
Ashland, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘I’m excited’: John Marshall basketball team reflects on state title win
Richmond, VA5 hours ago
Two Richmond-area high schools take home 2nd consecutive state championships in basketball
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Virginia grad creates successful clothing brand, inspired by his old neighborhood
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Chesapeake woman wins $5M on Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Virginia fines Norfolk Southern $27K for dumping 1,300 tons of coal in Roanoke River
Salem, VA2 days ago
A Richmond Casino: The Last Chance For Richmond’s Poor Black And Brown Children?
Richmond, VA10 hours ago
Leslie Jones stops by Richmond record store before headlining at the National
Richmond, VA2 days ago
$93 million going toward affordable housing projects across Virginia
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Virginia school pulls test question equating politics to race, gender
Falls Church, VA1 day ago
This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in Virginia
Culpeper, VA2 days ago
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Surviving and thriving during daylight saving time this weekend
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Why Tyson Foods is closing its Virginia chicken plant
Glen Allen, VA10 hours ago
Chesterfield couple to open Local Craft Pizza & Beer
Chesterfield, VA13 hours ago
'A wasteful disgrace': Union reacts to 692 jobs lost from Va. Tyson Foods plant closure
Van Buren, AR10 hours ago
Four Richmond Public School Students shot over weekend, one killed
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Four RPS students shot Friday night
Richmond, VA3 days ago
This Virginia Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Wakefield, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy