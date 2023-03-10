Tiger rescued by Phoenix police thriving at Valley animal sanctuary

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center says a tiger cub listed for sale online is now thriving after being rescued by the Phoenix Police Department.

The cub was illegally listed for sale online by a Valley man and Phoenix police posed as a potential buyer. Officers met up with the seller, who was then taken into custody, and the tiger was rescued. Arizona Game and Fish Department also took in a baby snapping turtle and baby alligator after the incident.

Video in the player above shows ABC15's previous coverage of this story.

According to court paperwork, the man told police he purchased the tiger from another man for $8,000 because the man "wasn't taking care of" the cub and he felt bad for it. He reportedly negotiated to sell the tiger for $20,000 to officers before he was arrested.

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center

The Southwest Wildlife animal sanctuary says the cub is now living in a special enclosure in its animal hospital.

She started off "a little wobbly" but after getting the care she needs and a special diet, she has "filled out and grown a lot."

﻿The Director of Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, Linda Searles, said, "the tiger cub is a very active and healthy cub...She has received lots of enrichment from the Animal Care Team and Medical Staff at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. She has plenty of toys and entertainment to keep her busy while she waits to be taken to her forever home."

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center

The cub will be cared for at the sanctuary until the case against the man who had her and listed her for sale is settled. At this point, a Grand Jury has indicted the man involved and the case is ongoing.

It's not yet known where exactly the cub will be taken after her time at Southwest Wildlife, but she will be taken to an out-of-state sanctuary with other tigers and "a large grassy treed enclosure with access to temperature-controlled indoor housing."