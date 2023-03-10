Open in App
New York Post

Video shows moment 7 shot dead at German Jehovah’s Witness church

By Lee Brown,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSi88_0lEJNEUI00

Disturbing video caught the moment a former Jehovah’s Witness fired more than 100 rounds into his former church in Germany — killing at least seven people, including an unborn child.

Grainy footage shot from a distance shows a dark figure standing at an entrance to the Hamburg Kingdom Hall around 9 p.m. Thursday — firing at least three separate barrages of bullets.

The gunman — named by police on Friday as former worshipper Philipp F., 35, who also shot himself dead — appears to linger and duck as he repeatedly approached either a door or a window.

The footage caught a blaze of sirens rushing to the scene, with police saying Friday that they arrived in minutes — and managed to separate the gunman from the congregation of at least 50.

“We can assume that they saved many people’s lives this way,” Hamburg’s state Interior Minister Andy Grote said Friday of “the worst crime that our city has experienced recently.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erqL4_0lEJNEUI00
Former Jehovah’s Witness Philipp F., 35, killed himself after gunning down seven, including an unborn baby.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhAWM_0lEJNEUI00
Hamburg police chief Ralf Martin Meyer said the killer had previously been investigated after receiving a tip that he might not be suitable to bear firearms.
AFP via Getty Images

By then, the former church member had fired more than 100 rounds from a semi-automatic pistol he had legally owned since December.

When police arrived, the shooter ran to the floor above and shot himself dead, the officials said.

He killed four men and two women — as well as an unborn female child, whose mother survived. She was among eight others wounded, four of them seriously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VfeT_0lEJNEUI00
Police said eight people were wounded, with four seriously injured.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M51RL_0lEJNEUI00
Four men, two women, and an unborn child were killed, according to authorities.
AP

Philipp F. was described by Spiegel as being a 35-year-old business consultant who offered pricy consultations on theology.

He described himself online as an “avowed European,” the outlet said, but he was not known to authorities as an extremist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzmfX_0lEJNEUI00
The gunman appeared to linger and duck as he repeatedly approached either a door or a window, according to the video.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxZBU_0lEJNEUI00
When police arrived, the shooter ran to the floor above and shot himself, the officials said.
Getty Images

Hamburg police chief Ralf Martin Meyer said the killer had previously been investigated after authorities received a tip that he might not be suitable to bear firearms.

However, he was found not to have broken rules and remained licensed to own the semi-automatic pistol.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, described it as “a brutal act of violence.”

However, it appeared to be a “shooting rampage” rather than a suspected terrorist attack, Scholz’s spokesperson stressed.

A spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses said members “worldwide grieve for the victims of this traumatic event.”

“The congregation elders in the local area are providing pastoral care for those affected by the event,” he wrote.

Jehovah’s Witnesses were founded in the US in the 19th century and headquartered in Warwick, New York. It claims a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million, with about 170,000 in Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4nKw_0lEJNEUI00
Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesperson described it as a “shooting rampage” rather than a suspected terrorist attack.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUffV_0lEJNEUI00
Germany has had several mass shooting over the past few years.
AFP via Getty Images

The denomination’s practices include a refusal to receive blood transfusions, salute a national flag, participate in secular government — or bear arms

Germany has been shaken by other mass shootings in the last few years.

A gunman with suspected far-right links shot dead nine people, including migrants from Turkey, in the western town of Hanau before killing himself and his mother in February 2020.

The previous October, a shooter killed two people outside a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.

With Post wire s

Expand All
