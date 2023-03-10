A look at Colorado's connections to the 95th annual Oscars

The Centennial State will shine among the stars during Sunday's annual Academy Awards.

What's happening: A local producer and a film with Denver origins are both nominated for multiple Oscars.

Details: Shane Boris, a Colorado Academy graduate from Littleton, produced a record-breaking two of the five films nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Aside from Walt Disney, Boris is the only other person to earn two Oscar nods in the Documentary category in a single year, per the Denver Post .

" Fire of Love ," a National Geographic documentary, spotlights a daring volcanologist couple and their venture into the unknown. Meanwhile, " Navalny " is a fly-on-the-wall film following Alexei Navalny, a Russian dissident of Vladimir Putin's who was believed to be poisoned by a Russian agent.

What he's saying: Inspiration for many of his films comes from Colorado's cultural and art scenes, as well as one of our greatest gifts: nature.

"I … learned an appreciation for nature and the sentience of the natural world that informs a lot of the work I care about. That's just time in the mountains plus time with the Colorado sky," Boris told the Post.

What else: " The Whale ," a tragic tale about a 600-pound recluse starring Brendan Fraser, is up for three Oscars. That's in large part thanks to playwright-turned-screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter, who sent his script to the Denver Center Theatre Company's New Play Summit as a blind submission in 2011.

"Denver was the scaffolding upon which this entire play is built because the Denver Center was the first to say that my idea has value — let's spend some resources on it," the Idaho native told the Denver Gazette.

"If not for … the Denver Center, God knows," Hunter said. "I have no idea what would have happened."

Flashback: This isn't the first time Colorado connections have run deep at the Oscars.

Last year, " Don't Look Up " was nominated for multiple categories, including Best Motion Picture of the Year. The celeb-packed satire was directed by Mile High City native Adam McKay and co-written by David Sirota, a local activist and podcaster.

What's next: Catch the 95th Academy Awards airing live at 6pm on ABC.