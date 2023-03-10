Utah's tampon tax lives on

Data: Alliance for Period Supplies ; Note: Includes legislation that went into effect in January 2023; Map: Madison Dong/Axios Visuals

Utah is in a shrinking minority of states that still tax menstrual products, with a dozen states now considering a halt to the sex-specific revenue stream.

23 states already banned sales tax on period products, and five others don't have a sales tax, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports .

By the numbers: The average cost of menstrual products is about $20 per monthly cycle and adds up to about $18,000 over the average woman's lifetime, the National Organization for Women estimated in 2021.

One in four people in the U.S. who need period products can't afford them, according to the nonprofit Alliance for Period Supplies.

Tampon prices rose in the first half of 2022 by nearly 10% and pads by more than 8%, a NielsenIQ report found.

Catch up quick: Utah lawmakers voted in 2019 to exempt menstrual supplies from sales tax.

But the measure was part of a larger tax reform package which was quickly repealed after public outcry because it also raised the sales tax on groceries while lowering income tax rates.

Bills to eliminate the tampon tax have repeatedly been shot down by mostly and all -male legislative committees.

Yes, but: Gov. Spencer Cox last week announced an order to make period supplies available free of charge in state buildings.