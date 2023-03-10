Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
Axios Denver

Report: Denver-based Catholic nonprofit bought LGBTQ hookup app data

By Esteban L. Hernandez,

4 days ago

A Denver nonprofit run by conservative Catholics bought mobile app tracking data to identify priests who used LGBTQ dating and hookup apps, according to the Washington Post .

Why it matters: The Catholic Laity and Clergy for Renewal says it is trying to identify weaknesses in priest training, but two people with firsthand knowledge of the project told the Post they see the project as spying and damaging to the church's reputation.

Driving the news: The Denver nonprofit spent $4 million and obtained information from apps like Grindr, Scruff, Growlr and Jack'd, which it then shared with bishops around the country.

The other side: The group's president, Jayd Henricks, did not respond to calls or messages for comment from the Post, but he posted an online note this week saying the group "hoped to keep this work private, so as to be able to have honest and frank conversations with Church leaders, and protect the privacy of those affected."

Details: The Post says it also reviewed documents that were prepared for bishops, and heard audio of Henricks talking about the project.

Zoom in: The Post reported that men involved in the Renewal project were also involved in the outing of Jeffrey Burrill, a high-ranking priest who resigned from his position in 2021 after a Catholic news site said it had mobile app data showing he used Grindr. Burrill has since returned to active ministry .

  • "The anonymous tracking of a gay priest through his phone made news around the world, with critics calling it a kind of weaponized, anti-gay surveillance," the Washington Post writes.

Of note: It's unclear if the data collected by the Renewal has led to the resignations or firings of other priests.

Between the lines: Public records, audio recordings and other documents show the trustees for the nonprofit include philanthropists Mark Bauman, John Martin and Tim Reichert, who last year unsuccessfully ran as a Republican candidate for the 7th Congressional District.

  • The Catholic Foundation of Northern Colorado is identified among the donors to the group, giving Renewal $400,000.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Denver’s Black, Jewish communities to meet in grassroots effort to fight misinformation spread by white nationalists
Denver, CO18 hours ago
Colorado girl scouts introduce nation's first "DreamLab"
Denver, CO2 days ago
Get to know Denver mayor candidate Debbie Ortega in 13 questions
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Violence in Aurora making one family leave
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Silicon Valley Bank collapse rattles Silicon Mountain in Colorado
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Majority of young Coloradans are rent-burdened and want rent stabilization, new survey shows
Denver, CO1 day ago
Homeless coalition, VOA land Denver contracts totaling $7.4 million
Denver, CO1 day ago
Meet Lisa Calderón: Get to know the Denver mayor candidate
Denver, CO2 days ago
03/13/23 Blog: A Mayoral Candidate, and Why I'm Not A Republican Now
Denver, CO1 day ago
What are the added fees at the bottom of receipts? | Denver7 360
Denver, CO1 day ago
Protesters take stand outside Board of Education president’s Greeley church
Greeley, CO2 days ago
A coalition of bi-partisan Black leaders in Denver stands together to condemn anti-Blackness in the 2023 municipal elections.
Denver, CO2 days ago
Colorado Bakery Named The Best In The State
Longmont, CO10 hours ago
Black women firefighters in Aurora discuss unbreakable bond
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Castillo’s parents refuse settlement in push to make shooting records public
Highlands Ranch, CO1 day ago
Family of King Soopers shooting victim sues gun manufacturer Ruger
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Get to know Denver mayor candidate Ean Thomas Tafoya in 13 questions
Denver, CO3 days ago
Meet Chris Hansen: Get to know the Denver mayor candidate
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver voter guide: A quick guide to the 2023 election
Denver, CO1 day ago
Study Says This City Has The Worst Traffic In Colorado
Denver, CO1 day ago
A new initiative is rethinking how to support local music in Colorado
Denver, CO2 days ago
Meet Trinidad Rodriguez: Get to know the Denver mayor candidate
Denver, CO3 days ago
Denver teens want the community to come together to keep youth safe
Denver, CO3 days ago
Family of slain teen speaks out after violent weekend in Denver metro
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Discover 10 rising Colorado musicians
Denver, CO2 days ago
Aurora quadruple homicide suspect back in Colorado
Aurora, CO1 day ago
City Council to consider $1.6 million in settlements involving Denver police
Denver, CO2 days ago
$50K reward for information on robbery of USPS letter carrier truck
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy