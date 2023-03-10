Texas wildflowers this spring will be especially lush because of the fall, winter rain
By Dalia Faheid,
4 days ago
During the Lone Star spring, more than 5,000 species of wildflowers grow along state roads. The Texas Department of Transportation buys and sows 30,000 pounds of wildflower seeds each year.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Texas wildflowers.
When do wildflowers bloom in Texas?
The University of Texas at Austin’s Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center predicts the 2023 wildflower season will be especially lush. It’s going to be an above-average spring because there was a sufficient amount of fall and winter rain. The summer drought Texas experienced may actually be a positive factor, opening up soil space for wildflowers to grow.
You may notice wildflowers blooming a bit earlier this year, per the 2023 wildflower forecast, due to warmer January and February temperatures statewide. In general, wildflowers are found March through May with peaks in April.
What are the most common wildflowers in Texas?
Here are the 20 most common wildflowers you’ll see in Texas during spring and summer:
Texas Bluebonnet
Texas Indian Paintbrush
Firewheel
Pink Evening Primrose
Horsemint
Drummond Phlox
Mexican Hat
Winecup
Black-eyed Susan
Prairie Verbena
Blackfoot Daisy
Texas Spiderlily
White Pricklypoppy
Rain Lily
Huisache Daisy
Plains Coreopsis
Plains Wild Indigo
Engelmann Daisy
Antelope Horns
Texas Thistle
Where can I see Texas wildflowers?
These locations in North Texas are photogenic and easy to access. Remember to check the status of the blooms before heading out, as the flowers can be unpredictable.
Oliver Nature Park
This Mansfield park’s wildflower meadow blooms with a variety of native seasonal flowers. In spring, look for thick blankets of bluebonnets, Indian paintbrushes, primrose and buttercups. You can learn about wildflowers at the park by scanning the QR codes found on the signs and other points of interest throughout the park. Oliver Nature Park Scavenger Hunt Hike via the GooseChase phone app is perfect for a family adventure.
Freedom Meadow
A quaint five-acre park in Frisco is seeded with native wildflowers by the Frisco Garden Club. The native wildflowers are not only beautiful, but serve as a pollinator habitat. In 2020, a prescribed burn was performed to kill invasive grasses that hindered the seeding of bluebonnets and native wildflowers, part of the Blackland Prairie Restoration Project.
Fort Worth Botanic Garden
During April, the oldest major botanic garden in Texas is filled with Texas bluebonnets, golden columbines, tangerine beauty crossvines and chinese snowball viburnums. The garden features a collection of more than 2,500 species of plants and twenty-five specialty garden spaces. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children.
Clark Gardens
This Weatherford location boasts thousands of wildflowers. You’ll have countless opportunities to snap photos of bluebonnets, snap irises and day lillies. Or just relax on a bench and enjoy the 35 acres of blooms. Admission is $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for children.
Wildseed Farms
Wildseed Farms is a wildflower farm that has been growing fields of wildflowers for over 35 years. It’s the nation’s largest working wildflower farm, with over 200 acres in Fredericksburg alone. The annual wildflower celebration takes place April 2 - 17.
Cedar Hill State Park
Take a 30 minute drive to Cedar Hill State Park , with wildflowers in the spring well worth seeing. These include bluebonnets, antelope horns, bluebell and fleabane. You can see the flowers and take photos while walking or biking around the park. Entry is $7 per person, and free for children under 12.
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center
Athens has 10,000 square feet of seasonal wildflower displays. Look for bluebonnets, Indian paintbrush, Arkansas lazydaisies, winecups, wild verbena, horsemint, pink evening primrose and larkspur.
Comments / 0