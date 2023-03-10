Squats, Plank, And Dumbbell Rows Are Easy At-Home Exercises To Burn Fat All Over

Shutterstock

Working out consistently can be hard, especially if you don’t have access to gym equipment. Thankfully, there are easy at-home exercises that you can use every day to boost your energy and put you in a good mood . And, of course, regular physical activity helps you achieve your weight loss goals.

If you’re trying to burn fat through your workouts, we reached out to Jess Rose McDowell , a certified fitness trainer and founder of Kinetic Sweat, and Evan Williams , a certified personal trainer and CSCS, founder of E2G Performance . They suggest doing squats , planks , and dumbbell rows for your next at-home workout because these workouts burn more calories, make the most out of your energy, and also allow your body to build more muscle. Keep reading to discover more about these exercises!

Squats

"Squats are one of the best exercises for weight loss because of [their] fat-burning effect," Williams says. "Your [quadriceps] and glutes are two of the largest muscles on your body. Training these effectively using squats will encourage muscle growth and strength, causing you to burn more calories because of the large muscle areas you are working. Squats also help with knee health, which is key for those over 40."

This workout tones the quadriceps (muscles at the front of your thighs) and glutes (the hip and thigh muscles on your bottom) . To squat, first, stand straight with feet hip-width apart. Then, brace your core and sit your hips back. Try to make your thighs parallel to the ground. And then, drive your feet into the ground to straighten your legs back into the start position.

Plank

"Planks are one of the best, safest, and [most] effective ways to train your core," Williams notes. "Also, exercises like this are great because it encourages muscle activation. This is one of the go-to ab exercises for those over 40 looking to lose weight and tone their midsection."

Planks are a little tougher especially if you find push-ups difficult. First, start by placing your hands on the floor slightly beyond shoulder width apart. Bring your legs back as if you were doing a push-up. Then drive your toes into the ground while bracing your core, glutes, and quads as tight as you can (this helps stabilize your body). It's crucial that your head position is neutral to the rest of your spine. You should be looking down at the ground. And, remember to control your breathing and hold this position. This workout targets your ab and arm muscles .

Dumbbell Row

"Using 5lb to 10lb dumbbells, place them on the ground, get into plank position holding the dumbbells with your hands," McDowell notes. If you don't have access to dumbbells, you can also use a milk jug !

For this workout, you're going to want to keep your arms shoulder width apart, your shoulders down, and your heels back. Then, tighten your glutes, quads, and core muscles while maintaining a flat back. Lift the dumbbell up making a 90-degree bend (like a tricep kickback) then bring the dumbbell back on the ground. Maintain your breath and focus on your form. Then, alternate arms and repeat.