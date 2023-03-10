Truth for Youth declines Pensacola's offer to buy historic Belmont-DeVilliers property

Truth for Youth declined Pensacola's offer to buy its Belmont-DeVilliers' property, Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves told the City Council on Thursday night.

On Monday, the City Council, meeting as the Pensacola Community Redevelopment Agency, authorized the mayor to offer up to $1.5 million for the historic Smith's Bakery complex that serves as Truth for Youth's headquarters at the northeast corner of the iconic Belmont-DeVilliers intersection.

Reeves told the City Council on Thursday he made an offer earlier this week with a deadline of 4 p.m. Thursday to buy the property for $1.4 million with an additional $100,000 in escrow for any potential immediate remediation needs, which if not needed, would be added to the sale price for a $1.5 million total.

Reeves said he got a call from the Rev. John Powell, the founder of Truth for Youth, at 4 p.m., and Powell "respectfully" declined the city's offer.

Reeves said Powell said he has a bridge loan to keep ownership of the building set to close on Monday.

Powell is facing a looming foreclosure on the building that is set to go to public auction on March 22.

Reeves said he told Powell the city would not attempt to buy the property if it goes to auction.

"We were concerned about the precedent that it sets if the city now started involving itself in property auctions with private citizens, private Pensacolians," Reeves said. "I think that may not be a precedent that we really want to take on."

Powell founded Truth for Youth in 1993 to provide mentoring and other services to low-income children and teenagers.

Truth for Youth purchased its 2.3-acre property in Belmont-DeVilliers in 2010 for $750,000 from American Building Components Inc.

The property is the location of the former Smith Bakery that began operating there in 1924, and one of the buildings dates to 1918. The site was listed as part of the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation's 2022 Florida's 11 to Save, a list of the most threatened historic places in the state.

American Building Components Inc. provided Powell a loan to purchase the building from the company, but in 2021, the company sought to foreclose on the building after it alleged the nonprofit had defaulted on the mortgage in 2013 and had made inconsistent payments since then, according to court documents. With interest, the debt had grown to $900,000.

Powell told the News Journal earlier this week he was appreciative of the city being willing to step in to save the building, but he was optimistic he would be able to get a bridge loan to save the building without losing ownership.

"Nobody's going to foreclose on the building between now and that date," Powell said. "It's going to work out. I'm working with another friend, he doesn't want to be named, but he is willing to help me with the bridge loan."

Despite the rejection, the City Council voted 6-0 to authorize the mayor to close on the property without needing additional council approval.

Reeves said anything could happen in the coming days but said he wanted to make it clear the city would not be actively trying to buy the property at this point.

"At this point, it wouldn't be the administration's desire to pursue proactively any additional discussions," Reeves said.

Reeves said, however, he supported the Council allowing him the flexibility if the situation changes.

"We've seen crazier things happen," Reeves said.