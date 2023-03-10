Sheriff's deputy and K-9 partner awarded

VIRGINIA—A St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputy and his K-9 partner have been honored for their roles in the arrest of a burglary suspect in Virginia last July.

St. Louis County officials announced Wednesday that Deputy Ryan Smith and K-9 Phoenix earned honors as the National Patrol Case of the Quarter by the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA).

The “Case of the Quarter” and subsequent “Case of the Year” awards are designed “to recognize the dangerous and difficult work that our members do every day,” according to the USPCA.

Smith and K-9 Phoenix were recognized for their part in the arrest of Mark Louis Williams, 53, of Virginia, on July 29, 2022. The Sheriff’s Department was assisting Virginia Police at the scene.

According to a spokesperson from St. Louis County, the duo were chosen over submissions from 25 other regions from across the United States.

According to a story in the Mesabi Tribune from last year, Virginia Police officers and St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a home burglary in progress Friday, July 29, around 10 a.m.

The resident reported that someone was in the basement/garage moving things around and stated no one had permission to be in the residence, the statement of probable cause said.

Officers “determined that Williams was inside, and he was blockading the doors to prevent entry. Despite multiple attempts to communicate with Williams, he refused to respond to officers. The decision was made to make entry into the basement/garage.

As officers attempted to enter, Williams threw items at the officers, including a pipe, a wooden post, and a brick, and discharged a fire extinguisher at them,’’ the amended complaint states. “Williams was also seen with a sledgehammer in his hands and yelled something to the effect of ‘I have a bomb and this whole place is going to blow.’ Some officers observed that Williams had a piece of cardboard that was on fire.’’

As officers got to Williams, he had a knife in his hand and began fighting with the same Sheriff’s deputy but was eventually subdued using non-lethal rounds and a taser, court documents said.

“Williams had multiple knives on his person,’’ the amended complaint said. “During the arrest, Dep. Smith received an approximately 3’’ cut on his arm from Williams swinging his knife during the arrest.’’

In a post on the St. Louis County Facebook Page describing the incident and announcing the award, officials wrote: “Finally, through a small opening, officers were able to use a taser on the man, causing him to drop the sledgehammer he’d been carrying. K-9 Phoenix was able to climb over a pile of rubble and get to the man. The suspect tried to fight off K-9 Phoenix, even pulling a knife. But Deputy Smith was able to quickly grab him and force him to the ground, and with the help of other officers, the man was disarmed and arrested.”

Williams was charged with three felonies after allegedly entering a Virginia home and according to court records, in November of 2022, he was convicted of 3rd degree burglary and 2nd degree assault and sentenced to 21 months in prison with credit for 122 days served.

The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) is the Nation’s Oldest and Largest Police K-9 Organization.

According to information from their website, since 1971, they have been training and certifying police dogs in General Patrol Dog use, tracking, protection, narcotic detection, explosive detection, arson, fish and game, and search and rescue.

These regional and national certifications have been upheld by more than 78 U.S. Supreme and Federal District Court rulings as a ‘Bona-Fide’ test for Police use.