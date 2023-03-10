Man dies after Arlington crash that followed a medical emergency

An Everman man has been identified as the victim who was killed in an Arlington crash Thursday.

Police believe Michael Steele suffered a medical emergency while driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee on I-20.

Suddenly, the Jeep veered off the freeway near Little Road and crashed into a concrete divider.

Steele was rushed to Methodist Mansfield where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not determined whether Steele died from the crash or from the medical emergency.

