Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
KRLD News Radio

Fort Worth woman arrested for shooting her brother; he's in critical condition

By Curt Lewis,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNtMO_0lEJGtYc00

A man is fighting for his life at a Fort Worth hospital and his sister is locked up, accused of shooting him Thursday.

Police found the wounded man at a home on Reed Street near Highway 287 and Berry.

Officers determined the siblings had been quarreling.

At some point, the sister pulled a pistol and shot her brother twice.

He was critically injured, and she was arrested at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up to receive our KRLD Insider Newsletter for more news

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Worth, TX newsLocal Fort Worth, TX
Teenager shot, critically wounded at Everman park
Everman, TX23 hours ago
Fort Worth Police video shows confrontation that ended in a man being shot by officers
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
North Richland Hills woman killed by a train in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One woman dead, another hospitalized after double shooting during domestic dispute
Cedar Hill, TX10 hours ago
Police: 4 people shot dead in Northwest Dallas apartment; 2 arrested
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Toddler wounded in Oak Cliff gunfire, Dallas police have announced no arrests
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Everman teen shot while playing basketball, said to be in critical condition
Everman, TX15 hours ago
Teen and 2 horses dead after vehicle crashes into group riding stolen horses, police say
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
Homicide on C.F Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Two charged with murder in connection to Northwest Dallas shooting that killed four
Dallas, TX1 day ago
14-year-old riding stolen horse dies after car crashes into them, Dallas police say
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
Police looking for killer who left a man to die in South Dallas
Dallas, TX1 day ago
‘A Nightmare I'm Waiting to Wake Up From': Family Mourns 11-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Dallas
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Rhome police circulate photo of fatal hit-and-run suspect
Rhome, TX12 hours ago
Man killed after shootout with officers in Garland neighborhood, police say
Garland, TX1 day ago
One person killed in Plano crash on Highway 75
Plano, TX15 hours ago
Police: 4 Dead In Shooting At Dallas Apartment Building
Dallas, TX1 day ago
2 women shot in Cedar Hill, suspect arrested
Cedar Hill, TX12 hours ago
2-year-old shot in Dallas, police say
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Man gunned down in a Pleasant Grove Golden Chick parking lot
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
Rowlett police ask for public's help to locate man in connection to deadly February shooting
Rowlett, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth police release video of officer-involved shooting
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Hit-and-run driver that killed motorcyclist in Wise County sought by police
Rhome, TX2 days ago
North Carolina man charged with kidnapping, raping Dallas teen found in shed
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
Dallas Police Arrest Man Who Abandoned Dog on Teagarden Road
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Balloon release held to remember Lake Highlands 16-year-old killed in shooting
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Vehicle crashes into Forney restaurant, at least one person with serious injuries
Forney, TX1 day ago
Missing 13-year-old Dallas girl found locked in shed 1,000 miles away: WFAA
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Texas teacher resigns, arrested for alleged relationship with student, district says
Grand Prairie, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy