Fort Worth woman arrested for shooting her brother; he's in critical condition

A man is fighting for his life at a Fort Worth hospital and his sister is locked up, accused of shooting him Thursday.

Police found the wounded man at a home on Reed Street near Highway 287 and Berry.

Officers determined the siblings had been quarreling.

At some point, the sister pulled a pistol and shot her brother twice.

He was critically injured, and she was arrested at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

