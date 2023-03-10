Open in App
Preview: Hawks Try to Pick Up Second Win Against Wizards

By Pat Benson,

4 days ago

Preview of the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards on March 10, 2023.

Preview

With 80% of the regular season in the rearview mirror, games are becoming increasingly important. Two teams trying to squeeze into the postseason are the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.

The Southeast Division foes have split their first two matchups, with Atlanta picking up a road win on Wednesday night. The two rivals run it back in our nation's capitol tonight with postseason implications hanging in the balance.

There has been no shortage of offense when these teams face off. On Wednesday night, Kristaps Porzings poured in 43 points, while Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal provided 25 and 24 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Trae Young is returning to form. The undersized guard is averaging over 26 points and ten assists per game. But more importantly, his defense is picking up. Young has grabbed 11 steals in the last four games.

As Young goes, so do the Hawks. Atlanta's offensive rating has climbed to tenth-best in the NBA. Defense is vital, but scoring has proven elusive for Atlanta this season. Tonight's game against Washington will test both sides of the ball for Atlanta.

Injury Report

Neither nor Atlanta have any injuries to report at this time.

Odds

Spread: Atlanta Hawks (-1.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 238

Money Line: Atlanta Hawks (-118) Washington Wizards (+200)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, & Radio

Location: Capital One Arena

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black). The Washington Wizards will wear their Classic Edition uniforms (white).

