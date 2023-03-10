Cleveland
Change location
See more from this location?
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com
‘Ted Lasso’ co-creator and Coach Beard actor talks Cleveland connection and final season of popular Apple TV+ show
By John Benson, special to cleveland.com,4 days ago
By John Benson, special to cleveland.com,4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Among the many different personalities that make up the Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” is the enigmatic Coach Beard. The well-read AFC...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0