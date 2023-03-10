Cleveland.com

‘Ted Lasso’ co-creator and Coach Beard actor talks Cleveland connection and final season of popular Apple TV+ show By John Benson, special to cleveland.com, 4 days ago

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com, 4 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Among the many different personalities that make up the Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” is the enigmatic Coach Beard. The well-read AFC ...