AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Is it safe to travel to Mexico? ASU men's basketball improves tournament chances; Freeway closures this weekend

By Arizona Republic,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386NR2_0lEJE7dv00

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Is traveling to Mexico safe? Check out information from the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Mexico to help you decide.

ASU men's basketball knocked off USC 77-72 in the Pac-12 quarterfinal, keeping its NCAA tournament hopes alive. The Sun Devils face Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals at 9:30 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation released its weekend freeway advisory citing several closures and restrictions for Valley highways.

Today, you can expect it to be pleasant and sunny with some clouds, with a high near 80 degrees. Tonight, you can expect it to be cloudy with a low near 60 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1496, Christopher Columbus concluded his second visit to the Western Hemisphere as he left Hispaniola for Spain.
  • In 1785, Thomas Jefferson was appointed America’s minister to France, succeeding Benjamin Franklin.
  • In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln assigned Ulysses S. Grant, who had just received his commission as lieutenant-general, to the command of the Armies of the United States.
  • In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you” from the next room of Bell’s Boston laboratory.
  • In 1913, former slave, abolitionist and Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, New York; she was in her 90s.
  • In 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tennessee, to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Ray later repudiated that plea, maintaining his innocence until his death.)
  • In 2015, breaking her silence in the face of a growing controversy over her use of a private email address and server, Hillary Rodham Clinton conceded that she should have used government email as secretary of state but insisted she had not violated any federal laws or Obama administration rules.
