1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Northeast EP

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that happened early Friday morning in Northeast El Paso.

Authorities have confirmed to KTSM that one male was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The stabbing reportedly happened on the 4000 block of Flory Ave. near the intersection with Dyer Street

Police have not yet released any information regarding a possible motive for the stabbing or whether a suspect is in custody.

KTSM 9 News will continue to follow this story throughout the day and bring you any updates both on-air and online.

