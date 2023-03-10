Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Northeast EP

By Trevor Thompson,

4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that happened early Friday morning in Northeast El Paso.

Authorities have confirmed to KTSM that one male was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The stabbing reportedly happened on the 4000 block of Flory Ave. near the intersection with Dyer Street

Police have not yet released any information regarding a possible motive for the stabbing or whether a suspect is in custody.

KTSM 9 News will continue to follow this story throughout the day and bring you any updates both on-air and online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050QbB_0lEJDfL300
Photo: Kim Madrigal – KTSM
Photo: Kim Madrigal – KTSM
Photo: Kim Madrigal – KTSM
Photo: Kim Madrigal – KTSM
Photo: Kim Madrigal – KTSM
Photo: Kim Madrigal – KTSM

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
EPPD, Crime Stoppers asking for tips after a woman was seriously injured in shooting by a group of men
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Two men arrested for east El Paso stabbing
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Man sentenced to 16 years for attacking stepfather with hammer
Las Cruces, NM6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man who shot Las Cruces gym employee sentenced to 12 years
El Paso, TX6 hours ago
Pursuit in El Paso ends in pickup truck crash on New Mexico roadway
El Paso, TX9 hours ago
Crime of the Week: Woman injured after being shot at a bar
El Paso, TX2 days ago
FBI: Two migrants charged with assaulting a Border Patrol agent in El Paso
El Paso, TX4 hours ago
Police respond to stabbing on Gateway Boulevard
El Paso, TX2 days ago
El Paso woman killed in T-bone crash near airport
El Paso, TX2 days ago
1 person killed in crash on Airport Road and Airway Saturday night
El Paso, TX2 days ago
A neighbor helps contain a housefire in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Police respond to motorcycle crash in El Paso’s Lower Valley
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Police: 2 teens arrested in a fatal shooting near Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
17-year-old boy shot, killed while driving on I-25 in Dona Ana County
Dona Ana County, NM3 days ago
CBP officer charged with using excessive force, falsifying records
El Paso, TX1 day ago
CBP names new El Paso Sector Border Patrol chief
El Paso, TX11 hours ago
El Paso man arrested in connection with 16-year-old girl’s murder
El Paso, TX4 days ago
One person injured, two dogs died after fire broke in a Northeast El Paso home
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of March 10, 2023
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Crash in Downtown El Paso sends one person to hospital
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Mass migrant crossing attempt was ‘senseless, irrational act,’ mayor says
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Congresswoman Escobar responds to death of Army veteran outside El Paso VA Medical Center
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Fire officials offer tips to keep your furry family members safe from housefires
El Paso, TX2 days ago
One person seriously injured after car crashes into a wall in downtown El Paso
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Las Vegas Restaurant’s Entire Menu Is Dedicated To El Paso Dishes
El Paso, TX16 hours ago
Suspect with ties to smuggling organization found with thousands in southern New Mexico
Las Cruces, NM4 days ago
Large group attempted mass entry at El Paso border crossing: CBP
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Fire could delay children’s museum opening by few months
El Paso, TX1 day ago
U.S. Rep. Escobar presents three checks to El Paso community projects
El Paso, TX7 hours ago
Chaotic crowd shuts down international bridge for hours
El Paso, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy