Mikaela Shiffrin ties record for most World Cup wins by any man, woman

By Morgan Whitley,

4 days ago

ARE, Sweden ( KDVR ) — Mikaela Shiffrin has done it again. The Colorado local officially tied the record for the most alpine World Cup wins by any skier, man or woman.

Shiffrin continues to make history at just 27 years old. Friday morning in Are, Sweden she claimed her 86th victory in giant slalom at the World Cup matching Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

Stenmark won a record 86 World Cup races in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin crossed the finish line and put her hands on her helmet, then to her face and shook her head slowly while taking in the enormity of her achievement.

“This is just a spectacular day. Oh my goodness,” she said in a course-side interview.

No charges for Ja Morant in alleged gun incident at Shotgun Willie’s

Stenmark told The Associated Press last month that Shiffrin is “much better than I was.”

This win was Shiffrin’s 20th career win in World Cup giant slalom and the sixth one this season.

Just two months, ago the Coloradan broke a huge record beating Linsey Vonn for the most World Cup wins by a woman in the sport.

Now, Shiffrin is just one win away from holding the title for the most World Cup wins ever. If the 27-year-old continues with her legendary career, she could set her own standard which could be well above 100 wins.

This Edwards native is continuing to make Colorado and her country proud.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

