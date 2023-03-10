Free Agent OT Steelers Must Sign

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to put all their assets in protecting Kenny Pickett, and they must do so.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been named to offensive linemen like Taylor Lewan, La'el Collins, and almost everyone in the NFL Draft. But until now, there hasn't been a name that makes any sense.

This one does.

The Steelers have salary cap troubles as we sit here today. They currently hold a little over $1 million in available cap space, but general manager Omar Khan said they aren't concerned about creating money, and with the options they have as cap cuts, contract extensions and restructures, it's easy to see that there's an abundance of salary cap space sitting in front of Pittsburgh.

So, how should they spend the money? They need to re-sign Cam Sutton, Terrell Edmunds, Damontae Kazee and Larry Ogunjobi. From there, they need to add an inside linebacker. With the remaining funds, and likely add more of them, they should approach a left tackle that instantly fixes their offensive line troubles.

Sometimes, players are worth paying huge money to. A lot of the time, those players are offensive linemen, and even more of the time, those linemen are left tackles.

The Steelers have an opportunity to sign a left tackle that fixes everything now and in the future, and they shouldn't hesitate to make it happen.

