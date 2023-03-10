Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
AllSteelers

Free Agent OT Steelers Must Sign

By Noah Strackbein,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10edjX_0lEJAcrv00

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to put all their assets in protecting Kenny Pickett, and they must do so.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been named to offensive linemen like Taylor Lewan, La'el Collins, and almost everyone in the NFL Draft. But until now, there hasn't been a name that makes any sense.

This one does.

The Steelers have salary cap troubles as we sit here today. They currently hold a little over $1 million in available cap space, but general manager Omar Khan said they aren't concerned about creating money, and with the options they have as cap cuts, contract extensions and restructures, it's easy to see that there's an abundance of salary cap space sitting in front of Pittsburgh.

So, how should they spend the money? They need to re-sign Cam Sutton, Terrell Edmunds, Damontae Kazee and Larry Ogunjobi. From there, they need to add an inside linebacker. With the remaining funds, and likely add more of them, they should approach a left tackle that instantly fixes their offensive line troubles.

Sometimes, players are worth paying huge money to. A lot of the time, those players are offensive linemen, and even more of the time, those linemen are left tackles.

The Steelers have an opportunity to sign a left tackle that fixes everything now and in the future, and they shouldn't hesitate to make it happen.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mock Draft: Steelers Select CB Sleeper, New OT

Kenny Pickett Gets Dragged Into Lamar Jackson Drama

Lamar Jackson Drama Really Hurts Steelers

It's All Over for Ravens

Eagles Continue Blasting JuJu Smith-Schuster

T.J. Watt Must Agree Before Steelers Sign Taylor Lewan

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Steelers Free Agency Will Include One Shocking Move
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Former Steelers' Cornerback Bryant McFadden Thinks A Motivated Odell Beckham Jr Would Easily Fit In Mike Tomlin's Locker Room
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
ESPN Warns Steelers Have Competition for Cam Sutton
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Star RB being shopped in trade talks
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Who do the Commanders land in new mock draft after huge trade for No. 1 overall pick?
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
6-Time NFL Pro Bowler Released On Monday Afternoon
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
There's Growing Talk Of Another Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Steelers Miss Tremaine Edmunds After Huge Deal With Bears
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Steelers' Missing Out As Multiple Inside Linebackers Are Now Off The Market On Day 1
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Steelers Day 2 Free Agency Big Board
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
Dan Abrams: Indicting Trump Over the Stormy Daniels Hush Money Scandal Would Be a ‘Big Mistake’
Manhattan, NY13 hours ago
Donny Football's Steelers mock draft 5.0
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Baltimore Ravens cut 6-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell: 4 logical landing spots in free agency
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Lions Sign Steelers CB Cam Sutton to Three-Year Deal
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Ravens Release All-Pro Calais Campbell
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX29 days ago
Lakers News: Expert Expects LA To Trade Anthony Davis This Summer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Report says Boston Celtics are upset that Chicago waived Goran Dragic
Boston, MA1 day ago
Lakers Injury Report: LA May Be Without Critical Starter Against Knicks
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy