‘Ted Lasso’ EPs on Whether Fans Will Compare Ted’s Divorce to Jason Sudeikis: “We Don’t Really Care”

Ted Lasso Season 3 is finally premiering next Wednesday, March 15, some 19 months after Season 2 premiered back in July of 2021. So why was such a lengthy delay? Well, like his beloved character, Jason Sudeikis spent the last few years of his life in the midst of a very public divorce. Sudeikis’s split from actress and director Olivia Wilde has made for multiple messy tabloid headlines and even allegedly inspired third-wheel Harry Styles’s Grammy Award-winning album Harry’s House . (Puck’s Matt Belloni has also reported that Sudeikis, who serves as both star and showrunner of Lasso , demanded massive rewrites to the show’s scripts that significantly delayed the show’s production timelines.) But according to Ted Lasso stars and executive producers Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein , there’s one thing Sudeikis’s personal drama hasn’t impacted, and that’s Ted Lasso Season 3.

Decider asked both Hunt and Goldstein if there was ever any concern in the writers’ room that fans might conflate Ted’s post-divorce storyline (which has been a part of the show since Season 1) with rumors about Sudeikis’s real life.

“Well, we don’t really care about that. You know, about what other people are gonna project onto it.” Brendan Hunt told Decider at this week’s Ted Lasso Season 3 press day. “We’ve always had the Ted story, and we’re doing the Ted story. And that’s about that.”

When we last left Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), he was in somewhat of a dark place. Sure, he coached Richmond back into the Premiere League, but both his personal and professional life was in shambles. Ted was still hung up on his split from wife Michelle (Andrea Anders) and coping with the fact that former friend Nate (Nick Mohammed) told the tabloids about his problems with panic attacks.

Slight spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3, but the divorce storyline does continue, and even moves to the forefront in certain episodes. But for Hunt’s co-star and fellow Ted Lasso writer and executive producer Brett Goldstein, who echoed Hunt’s sentiment, that’s the story they’ve been telling all along. “No, I don’t think [Sudeikis’ IRL divorce] was ever a consideration. The story was always the story,” Goldstein said. “None of that stuff matters to what Ted Lasso is, I don’t think.”

The first two seasons of Ted Lasso have won a total of 11 Emmys, including wins for Outstanding Comedy Series two years in a row. Ted Lasso Season 3’s March 15 premiere date ensures all 12 episodes of the new season will make the cut for Emmy consideration this year.

Ted Lasso Season 3 premieres Wednesday, March 15 on Apple TV+.